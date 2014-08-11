Aug 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first and final Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa on Monday in Harare, Zimbabwe Stage: Top 2nd innings Zimbabwe 1st innings 256 (B. Taylor 93; D. Steyn 5-46, D. Piedt 4-90) South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 201-4) D. Elgar c Mutumbami b Tiripano 61 A. Petersen c Mutumbami b Nyumbu 32 F. du Plessis c Chakabva b Nyumbu 98 H. Amla c Sibanda b Chatara 4 A. de Villiers c Sibanda b Nyumbu 7 Q. de Kock c Sibanda b Williams 81 J. Duminy c Taylor b Nyumbu 55 V. Philander b Williams 17 D. Steyn c Tiripano b Nyumbu 19 D. Piedt lbw b Tiripano 13 M. Morkel not out 2 Extras (b-3 lb-4 nb-1) 8 Total (all out, 158.3 overs) 397 Fall of wickets: 1-57 A. Petersen,2-132 D. Elgar,3-146 H. Amla,4-157 A. de Villiers,5-276 F. du Plessis,6-292 Q. de Kock,7-334 V. Philander,8-367 D. Steyn,9-395 D. Piedt,10-397 J. Duminy Bowling T. Panyangara 30 - 12 - 39 - 0 D. Tiripano 26 - 8 - 65 - 2(nb-1) J. Nyumbu 49.3 - 7 - 157 - 5 T. Chatara 27 - 12 - 34 - 1 S. Williams 26 - 2 - 95 - 2 Zimbabwe 2nd innings H. Masakadza c de Villiers b M. Morkel 19 V. Sibanda not out 8 D. Tiripano not out 1 Extras 0 Total (for 1 wickets, 13 overs) 28 Fall of wickets: 1-25 H. Masakadza To bat: M. Vermeulen, B. Taylor, S. Williams, R. Chakabva, R. Mutumbami, T. Panyangara, T. Chatara, J. Nyumbu Bowling D. Steyn 4 - 1 - 8 - 0 V. Philander 3 - 0 - 10 - 0 M. Morkel 3 - 3 - 0 - 1 D. Piedt 3 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: Roshan Mahanama