UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
Aug 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first and final Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa on Monday in Harare, Zimbabwe Stage: Top 2nd innings Zimbabwe 1st innings 256 (B. Taylor 93; D. Steyn 5-46, D. Piedt 4-90) South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 201-4) D. Elgar c Mutumbami b Tiripano 61 A. Petersen c Mutumbami b Nyumbu 32 F. du Plessis c Chakabva b Nyumbu 98 H. Amla c Sibanda b Chatara 4 A. de Villiers c Sibanda b Nyumbu 7 Q. de Kock c Sibanda b Williams 81 J. Duminy c Taylor b Nyumbu 55 V. Philander b Williams 17 D. Steyn c Tiripano b Nyumbu 19 D. Piedt lbw b Tiripano 13 M. Morkel not out 2 Extras (b-3 lb-4 nb-1) 8 Total (all out, 158.3 overs) 397 Fall of wickets: 1-57 A. Petersen,2-132 D. Elgar,3-146 H. Amla,4-157 A. de Villiers,5-276 F. du Plessis,6-292 Q. de Kock,7-334 V. Philander,8-367 D. Steyn,9-395 D. Piedt,10-397 J. Duminy Bowling T. Panyangara 30 - 12 - 39 - 0 D. Tiripano 26 - 8 - 65 - 2(nb-1) J. Nyumbu 49.3 - 7 - 157 - 5 T. Chatara 27 - 12 - 34 - 1 S. Williams 26 - 2 - 95 - 2 Zimbabwe 2nd innings H. Masakadza c de Villiers b M. Morkel 19 V. Sibanda not out 8 D. Tiripano not out 1 Extras 0 Total (for 1 wickets, 13 overs) 28 Fall of wickets: 1-25 H. Masakadza To bat: M. Vermeulen, B. Taylor, S. Williams, R. Chakabva, R. Mutumbami, T. Panyangara, T. Chatara, J. Nyumbu Bowling D. Steyn 4 - 1 - 8 - 0 V. Philander 3 - 0 - 10 - 0 M. Morkel 3 - 3 - 0 - 1 D. Piedt 3 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: Roshan Mahanama
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.