Cricket-Australia paceman Tait announces retirement
March 27 Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait has announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Monday due to persistent elbow injuries.
May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe on Tuesday in Lahore, Pakistan Pakistan Innings M. Hafeez b Utseya 86 Az. Ali c Panyangara b Utseya 79 S. Malik c H. Masakadza b Panyangara 112 H. Sohail not out 89 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-1 w-3) 9 Total (for 3 wickets, 50 overs) 375 Fall of wickets: 1-170 Az. Ali,2-174 M. Hafeez,3-375 S. Malik Did not bat: S. Ahmed, A. Ali, A. Shafiq, H. Azam, M. Sami, W. Riaz, Y. Shah Bowling T. Panyangara 10 - 0 - 75 - 1(nb-1) B. Vitori 10 - 1 - 77 - 0 C. Mpofu 10 - 0 - 70 - 0(w-3) S. Williams 5 - 0 - 42 - 0 P. Utseya 10 - 0 - 63 - 2 S. Raza 5 - 0 - 43 - 0 Zimbabwe Innings V. Sibanda c&b Riaz 23 S. Raza c Hafeez b An. Ali 36 H. Masakadza c H. Azam b Malik 73 E. Chigumbura b Riaz 117 S. Williams c S. Ahmed b Riaz 36 R. Mutumbami not out 21 P. Utseya not out 21 Extras (lb-2 w-5) 7 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 334 Fall of wickets: 1-56 S. Raza,2-65 V. Sibanda,3-189 H. Masakadza,4-263 S. Williams,5-293 E. Chigumbura Did not bat: C. Ervine, C. Mpofu, T. Panyangara, B. Vitori Bowling M. Sami 7 - 0 - 63 - 0 An. Ali 10 - 0 - 81 - 1(w-1) W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 47 - 3(w-2) H. Azam 5 - 0 - 29 - 0(w-1) Y. Shah 6 - 0 - 35 - 0 M. Hafeez 8 - 0 - 44 - 0(w-1) S. Malik 4 - 0 - 33 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Russell Tiffin TV umpire: Ahmed Shahab Match referee: Azhar Khan Result: Pakistan won by 41 runs
March 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Monday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 314 (Q. de Kock 90, F. du Plessis 53, H. Amla 50; M. Henry 4-93) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 67-0) T. Latham c de Kock b M. Morkel 50 J. Raval c de Kock b M. Morkel 88 K. Williamson not out 148 N. Broom