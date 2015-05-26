May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe on Tuesday in Lahore, Pakistan Pakistan Innings M. Hafeez b Utseya 86 Az. Ali c Panyangara b Utseya 79 S. Malik c H. Masakadza b Panyangara 112 H. Sohail not out 89 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-1 w-3) 9 Total (for 3 wickets, 50 overs) 375 Fall of wickets: 1-170 Az. Ali,2-174 M. Hafeez,3-375 S. Malik Did not bat: S. Ahmed, A. Ali, A. Shafiq, H. Azam, M. Sami, W. Riaz, Y. Shah Bowling T. Panyangara 10 - 0 - 75 - 1(nb-1) B. Vitori 10 - 1 - 77 - 0 C. Mpofu 10 - 0 - 70 - 0(w-3) S. Williams 5 - 0 - 42 - 0 P. Utseya 10 - 0 - 63 - 2 S. Raza 5 - 0 - 43 - 0 Zimbabwe Innings V. Sibanda c&b Riaz 23 S. Raza c Hafeez b An. Ali 36 H. Masakadza c H. Azam b Malik 73 E. Chigumbura b Riaz 117 S. Williams c S. Ahmed b Riaz 36 R. Mutumbami not out 21 P. Utseya not out 21 Extras (lb-2 w-5) 7 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 334 Fall of wickets: 1-56 S. Raza,2-65 V. Sibanda,3-189 H. Masakadza,4-263 S. Williams,5-293 E. Chigumbura Did not bat: C. Ervine, C. Mpofu, T. Panyangara, B. Vitori Bowling M. Sami 7 - 0 - 63 - 0 An. Ali 10 - 0 - 81 - 1(w-1) W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 47 - 3(w-2) H. Azam 5 - 0 - 29 - 0(w-1) Y. Shah 6 - 0 - 35 - 0 M. Hafeez 8 - 0 - 44 - 0(w-1) S. Malik 4 - 0 - 33 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Russell Tiffin TV umpire: Ahmed Shahab Match referee: Azhar Khan Result: Pakistan won by 41 runs