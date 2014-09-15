Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between West Indies and Bangladesh on Monday in Gros Islet, St Lucia West Indies 1st innings 380 (S. Chanderpaul 84no, L. Johnson 66, K. Brathwaite 63) Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 104-7) T. Iqbal c Ramdin b Roach 48 Sh. Rahman c Ramdin b Roach 1 A. Haque c Da. Bravo b Roach 9 M. Haque c Blackwood b Taylor 3 M. Rahim b Taylor 4 M. Mahmudullah c Ramdin b Benn 53 Nas. Hossain c Ramdin b Roach 1 T. Islam c Gabriel b Roach 12 Sh. Islam c Ramdin b Gabriel 10 R. Islam lbw b Benn 0 A. Hossain not out 7 Extras (lb-10 nb-2 w-1) 13 Total (all out, 62.3 overs) 161 Fall of wickets: 1-14 Sh. Rahman,2-43 A. Haque,2-43 A. Haque,3-62 T. Iqbal,4-65 M. Haque,5-68 M. Rahim,6-69 Nas. Hossain,7-89 T. Islam,8-134 Sh. Islam,9-154 M. Mahmudullah,10-161 R. Islam Bowling J. Taylor 19 - 5 - 41 - 2(nb-2) K. Roach 20 - 5 - 42 - 5 S. Gabriel 15 - 1 - 49 - 1(w-1) S. Benn 8.3 - 2 - 19 - 2 West Indies 2nd innings K. Brathwaite c Sh. Rahman b Mahmudullah 45 L. Johnson b T. Islam 41 K. Edwards c Sh. Rahman b Sh. Islam 2 Da. Bravo b Mahmudullah 7 S. Chanderpaul not out 63 J. Blackwood not out 43 Extras (lb-5 w-2) 7 Total (for 4 wickets, 67 overs) 208 Fall of wickets: 1-76 L. Johnson,2-81 K. Edwards,3-97 Da. Bravo,4-100 K. Brathwaite To bat: D. Ramdin, J. Taylor, S. Benn, K. Roach, S. Gabriel Bowling T. Islam 27 - 5 - 76 - 1 A. Hossain 4 - 0 - 18 - 0 R. Islam 11 - 3 - 34 - 0(w-2) Sh. Islam 10 - 1 - 21 - 1 M. Mahmudullah 11 - 2 - 37 - 2 A. Haque 4 - 0 - 17 - 0 Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Roshan Mahanama