Oct 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Wednesday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne not out 135 K. Silva c Ramdin b Roach 17 L. Thirimanne c sub b Bishoo 16 D. Chandimal not out 72 Extras (lb-5 nb-5) 10 Total (for 2 wickets, 90 overs) 250 Fall of wickets: 1-56 K. Silva,2-101 L. Thirimanne To bat: A. Mathews, M. Siriwardana, K. Perera, D. Prasad, T. Kaushal, R. Herath, N. Pradeep Bowling J. Taylor 12 - 2 - 35 - 0(nb-4) K. Roach 13 - 3 - 33 - 1 J. Holder 13 - 4 - 20 - 0 S. Gabriel 11 - 2 - 36 - 0(nb-1) M. Samuels 18 - 4 - 42 - 0 D. Bishoo 22 - 1 - 78 - 1 C. Brathwaite 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: David Boon