Oct 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Pakistan and England on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 286-4)
M. Hafeez lbw b Stokes 98
S. Masood b Anderson 2
S. Malik c Bell b Stokes 245
Y. Khan c Cook b Broad 38
Misbah-ul-Haq c Buttler b Anderson 3
A. Shafiq lbw b Wood 107
S. Ahmed c Bell b Stokes 2
W. Riaz not out 2
Z. Babar c Anderson b Stokes 0
Extras (b-4 lb-21 nb-1) 26
Total (for 8 wickets declared, 151.1 overs) 523
Fall of wickets: 1-5 S. Masood,2-173 M. Hafeez,3-247 Y. Khan,4-251 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-499 A. Shafiq,6-514 S. Ahmed,7-521 S. Malik,8-523 Z. Babar
Did not bat: R. Ali, I. Khan
Bowling
J. Anderson 22 - 7 - 42 - 2
S. Broad 21 - 8 - 44 - 1(nb-1)
B. Stokes 17.1 - 3 - 57 - 4
M. Wood 22 - 5 - 58 - 1
A. Rashid 34 - 0 - 163 - 0
M. Ali 30 - 2 - 121 - 0
J. Root 5 - 1 - 13 - 0
England 1st innings
A. Cook not out 39
M. Ali not out 15
Extras (nb-1 w-1) 2
Total (for no loss, 21 overs) 56
Fall of wickets:
To bat: I. Bell, J. Root, J. Bairstow, B. Stokes, J. Buttler, A. Rashid, S. Broad, M. Wood, J. Anderson
Bowling
R. Ali 4 - 0 - 12 - 0
I. Khan 5 - 0 - 16 - 0
Z. Babar 7 - 1 - 16 - 0
W. Riaz 4 - 1 - 10 - 0(nb-1 w-1)
A. Shafiq 1 - 0 - 2 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Andy Pycroft