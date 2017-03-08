March 8 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday in Dunedin, New Zealand
South Africa 1st innings
S. Cook lbw b Boult 3
D. Elgar not out 128
H. Amla b Wagner 1
J. Duminy c Taylor b Wagner 1
F. du Plessis c Boult b Neesham 52
T. Bavuma not out 38
Extras (b-4 lb-1 w-1) 6
Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 229
Fall of wickets: 1-10 S. Cook,2-20 H. Amla,3-22 J. Duminy,4-148 F. du Plessis
South Africa: Q. de Kock, V. Philander, K. Maharaj, M. Morkel, K. Rabada
Bowling
T. Boult 22 - 10 - 44 - 1(w-1)
N. Wagner 20 - 4 - 59 - 2
J. Patel 24 - 9 - 60 - 0
M. Santner 18 - 5 - 32 - 0
J. Neesham 6 - 2 - 29 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: David Boon