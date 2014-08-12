Cricket-South Africa wins toss, choose to field against NZ in second test
WELLINGTON, March 16 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field in the second test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve starting on Thursday.
Aug 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first and final Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa on Tuesday in Harare, Zimbabwe Stage: Bottom 2nd innings Zimbabwe 1st innings 256 (B. Taylor 93; D. Steyn 5-46, D. Piedt 4-90) Result: South Africa won by 9 wickets
RANCHI, India, March 15 Australia will once again have to make do with lack of bounce at Ranchi but the tourists have the wherewithal to overcome that challenge in the third test against India, skipper Steve Smith said on Wednesday.
COLOMBO, March 15 Dinesh Chandimal's gutsy 86 not out helped Sri Lanka overcome a wobbly morning session and reach 238 for seven on the opening day of the second and final test against Bangladesh on Wednesday.