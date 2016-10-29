UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Harare, Zimbabwe Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne c Mawoyo b Cremer 56 K. Silva c Williams b Waller 94 K. Perera c Waller b Cremer 110 K. Mendis c Moor b Cremer 34 U. Tharanga not out 13 D. de Silva not out 10 Extras 0 Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 317 Fall of wickets: 1-123 D. Karunaratne,2-198 K. Silva,3-282 K. Mendis,4-307 K. Perera To bat: A. Gunaratne, D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Kumara Bowling C. Mpofu 20 - 5 - 62 - 0 C. Mumba 15 - 2 - 65 - 0 D. Tiripano 14 - 4 - 37 - 0 G. Cremer 21 - 2 - 82 - 3 H. Masakadza 6 - 2 - 22 - 0 S. Williams 8 - 0 - 24 - 0 M. Waller 6 - 0 - 25 - 1 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: Chris Broad
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.