UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia seal series 4-1 after record Warner-Head stand
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth Test between India and England on Thursday in Mumbai, India England 1st innings A. Cook st P. Patel b Jadeja 46 K. Jennings c Pujara b R. Ashwin 112 J. Root c Kohli b R. Ashwin 21 M. Ali c Nair b R. Ashwin 50 J. Bairstow c U. Yadav b R. Ashwin 14 B. Stokes not out 25 J. Buttler not out 18 Extras (lb-1 nb-1) 2 Total (for 5 wickets, 94 overs) 288 Fall of wickets: 1-99 A. Cook,2-136 J. Root,3-230 M. Ali,4-230 K. Jennings,5-249 J. Bairstow To bat: C. Woakes, A. Rashid, J. Anderson, J. Ball Bowling B. Kumar 11 - 0 - 38 - 0 U. Yadav 10 - 2 - 36 - 0 R. Ashwin 30 - 3 - 75 - 4 J. Yadav 22 - 3 - 78 - 0(nb-1) R. Jadeja 21 - 3 - 60 - 1 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Ria
CAPE TOWN, Jan 25 AB de Villiers's sparkling half century could not prevent Sri Lanka from snatching a five-wicket victory with one ball to spare as they capitalised on six dropped catches by South Africa in the third Twenty20 on Wednesday.