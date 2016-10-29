Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between India and New Zealand on Saturday in Visakhapatnam, India India Innings A. Rahane c Latham b Neesham 20 Ro. Sharma c Neesham b Boult 70 V. Kohli c Guptill b Sodhi 65 M. Dhoni lbw b Santner 41 M. Pandey c Boult b Sodhi 0 K. Jadhav not out 39 A. Patel b Boult 24 J. Yadav not out 1 Extras (b-1 lb-1 w-7) 9 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 269 Fall of wickets: 1-40 A. Rahane,2-119 Ro. Sharma,3-190 M. Dhoni,4-195 M. Pandey,5-220 V. Kohli,6-266 A. Patel Did not bat: A. Mishra, U. Yadav, J. Bumrah Bowling T. Southee 10 - 0 - 56 - 0(w-1) T. Boult 10 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-5) J. Neesham 6 - 0 - 30 - 1(w-1) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 36 - 1 I. Sodhi 10 - 0 - 66 - 2 C. Anderson 4 - 0 - 27 - 0 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill b U. Yadav 0 T. Latham c Yadav b Bumrah 19 K. Williamson c Jadhav b A. Patel 27 R. Taylor c Dhoni b Mishra 19 J. Neesham b Mishra 3 B. Watling b Mishra 0 C. Anderson lbw b Yadav 0 M. Santner b A. Patel 4 T. Southee st Dhoni b Mishra 0 I. Sodhi c Rahane b Mishra 0 T. Boult not out 1 Extras (w-6) 6 Total (all out, 23.1 overs) 79 Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Guptill,2-28 T. Latham,3-63 K. Williamson,4-66 R. Taylor,5-66 B. Watling,6-74 C. Anderson,7-74 J. Neesham,8-74 T. Southee,9-76 I. Sodhi,10-79 M. Santner Bowling U. Yadav 4 - 0 - 28 - 1(w-1) J. Bumrah 5 - 0 - 16 - 1 A. Patel 4.1 - 0 - 9 - 2 A. Mishra 6 - 2 - 18 - 5(w-5) J. Yadav 4 - 0 - 8 - 1 Referees Umpire: CK Nandan Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: India won by 190 runs