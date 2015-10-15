Oct 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Thursday in Galle, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 250-2)
D. Karunaratne c&b Samuels 186
K. Silva c Ramdin b Roach 17
L. Thirimanne c sub b Bishoo 16
D. Chandimal c Blackwood b Taylor 151
A. Mathews c&b Holder 48
M. Siriwardana c Ramdin b Taylor 1
K. Perera b Gabriel 23
D. Prasad c Holder b Bishoo 13
R. Herath lbw b Bishoo 0
T. Kaushal not out 9
N. Pradeep c Gabriel b Bishoo 0
Extras (b-4 lb-5 nb-6 w-5) 20
Total (all out, 152.3 overs) 484
Fall of wickets: 1-56 K. Silva,2-101 L. Thirimanne,3-339 D. Karunaratne,4-425 D. Chandimal,5-427 M. Siriwardana,6-448 A. Mathews,7-467 D. Prasad,8-467 R. Herath,9-475 K. Perera,10-484 N. Pradeep
Bowling
J. Taylor 20 - 4 - 65 - 2(nb-5)
K. Roach 19 - 3 - 57 - 1
J. Holder 21 - 4 - 36 - 1
S. Gabriel 20 - 2 - 76 - 1(nb-1 w-1)
M. Samuels 27 - 4 - 84 - 1
D. Bishoo 40.3 - 2 - 143 - 4
C. Brathwaite 5 - 0 - 14 - 0
West Indies 1st innings
C. Brathwaite lbw b Herath 19
S. Hope b Herath 23
Da. Bravo not out 15
M. Samuels not out 7
Extras (nb-2) 2
Total (for 2 wickets, 21 overs) 66
Fall of wickets: 1-33 C. Brathwaite,2-49 S. Hope
To bat: J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, J. Taylor, K. Roach, S. Gabriel
Bowling
D. Prasad 4 - 3 - 4 - 0
N. Pradeep 5 - 0 - 29 - 0
R. Herath 8 - 2 - 14 - 2
T. Kaushal 4 - 1 - 19 - 0(nb-2)
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Simon Fry
Match referee: David Boon