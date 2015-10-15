Oct 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Thursday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 250-2) D. Karunaratne c&b Samuels 186 K. Silva c Ramdin b Roach 17 L. Thirimanne c sub b Bishoo 16 D. Chandimal c Blackwood b Taylor 151 A. Mathews c&b Holder 48 M. Siriwardana c Ramdin b Taylor 1 K. Perera b Gabriel 23 D. Prasad c Holder b Bishoo 13 R. Herath lbw b Bishoo 0 T. Kaushal not out 9 N. Pradeep c Gabriel b Bishoo 0 Extras (b-4 lb-5 nb-6 w-5) 20 Total (all out, 152.3 overs) 484 Fall of wickets: 1-56 K. Silva,2-101 L. Thirimanne,3-339 D. Karunaratne,4-425 D. Chandimal,5-427 M. Siriwardana,6-448 A. Mathews,7-467 D. Prasad,8-467 R. Herath,9-475 K. Perera,10-484 N. Pradeep Bowling J. Taylor 20 - 4 - 65 - 2(nb-5) K. Roach 19 - 3 - 57 - 1 J. Holder 21 - 4 - 36 - 1 S. Gabriel 20 - 2 - 76 - 1(nb-1 w-1) M. Samuels 27 - 4 - 84 - 1 D. Bishoo 40.3 - 2 - 143 - 4 C. Brathwaite 5 - 0 - 14 - 0 West Indies 1st innings C. Brathwaite lbw b Herath 19 S. Hope b Herath 23 Da. Bravo not out 15 M. Samuels not out 7 Extras (nb-2) 2 Total (for 2 wickets, 21 overs) 66 Fall of wickets: 1-33 C. Brathwaite,2-49 S. Hope To bat: J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, J. Taylor, K. Roach, S. Gabriel Bowling D. Prasad 4 - 3 - 4 - 0 N. Pradeep 5 - 0 - 29 - 0 R. Herath 8 - 2 - 14 - 2 T. Kaushal 4 - 1 - 19 - 0(nb-2) Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: David Boon