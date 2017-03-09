March 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Thursday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 494 (K. Mendis 194, A. Gunaratne 85, N. Dickwella 75, D. Perera 51; M. Hasan 4-113) Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 133-2) T. Iqbal run out (Dickwella) 57 S. Sarkar c Kumara b Lakmal 71 M. Haque lbw b D. Perera 7 M. Rahim b Herath 85 S. Al Hasan c Dickwella b Sandakan 23 Mahmudullah b Kumara 8 L. Das c Gunaratne b Herath 5 M. Hasan lbw b D. Perera 41 T. Ahmed lbw b D. Perera 0 S. Roy not out 0 M. Rahman c K. Mendis b Herath 4 Extras (lb-6 nb-2 w-3) 11 Total (all out, 97.2 overs) 312 Fall of wickets: 1-118 T. Iqbal,2-127 M. Haque,3-142 S. Sarkar,4-170 S. Al Hasan,5-184 Mahmudullah,6-192 L. Das,7-298 M. Hasan,8-298 T. Ahmed,9-308 M. Rahim,10-312 M. Rahman To bat: Bowling S. Lakmal 14 - 0 - 42 - 1 L. Kumara 16 - 1 - 70 - 1(w-3) D. Perera 19 - 4 - 53 - 3(nb-1) R. Herath 26.2 - 4 - 72 - 3 L. Sandakan 22 - 5 - 69 - 1(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Andy Pycroft