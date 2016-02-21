Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the third day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Australia on Monday in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 370 (B. McCullum 145, C. Anderson 72, B. Watling 58) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 363-4) D. Warner c Guptill b Boult 12 J. Burns c Guptill b Wagner 170 U. Khawaja c B. McCullum b Boult 24 S. Smith c Guptill b Wagner 138 A. Voges not out 51 N. Lyon c B. McCullum b Williamson 33 M. Marsh not out 8 Extras (b-9 lb-10) 19 Total (for 5 wickets, 140 overs) 455 Fall of wickets: 1-25 D. Warner,2-67 U. Khawaja,3-356 J. Burns,4-357 S. Smith,5-438 N. Lyon To bat: P. Nevill, J. Pattinson, J. Hazlewood, J. Bird Bowling T. Southee 25 - 4 - 85 - 0 T. Boult 30 - 5 - 103 - 2 M. Henry 32 - 8 - 101 - 0 C. Anderson 16 - 1 - 43 - 0 N. Wagner 26 - 6 - 84 - 2 K. Williamson 7 - 0 - 17 - 1 B. McCullum 4 - 2 - 3 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Chris Broad