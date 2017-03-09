March 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between West Indies and England on Thursday in Bridgetown, Barbados England Innings J. Roy c Holder b Joseph 17 A. Hales c Nurse b Joseph 110 J. Root c C. Brathwaite b Joseph 101 J. Buttler b Holder 7 E. Morgan b Nurse 11 B. Stokes c K. Brathwaite b Holder 34 M. Ali c&b Joseph 0 C. Woakes c Bishoo b Holder 13 L. Plunkett run out (Bishoo, Hope) 11 A. Rashid run out (K. Brathwaite, Hope) 9 S. Finn not out 2 Extras (b-1 lb-3 nb-1 w-8) 13 Total (all out, 50 overs) 328 Fall of wickets: 1-27 J. Roy,2-219 A. Hales,3-232 J. Buttler,4-249 E. Morgan,5-263 J. Root,6-264 M. Ali,7-304 C. Woakes,8-304 B. Stokes,9-317 A. Rashid,10-328 L. Plunkett Bowling J. Holder 10 - 1 - 41 - 3(w-2) A. Joseph 10 - 0 - 76 - 4(nb-1 w-2) D. Bishoo 5 - 0 - 44 - 0(w-1) C. Brathwaite 10 - 0 - 56 - 0(w-3) A. Nurse 8 - 0 - 57 - 1 J. Carter 4 - 0 - 28 - 0 K. Brathwaite 3 - 0 - 22 - 0 West Indies Innings K. Powell c Hales b Finn 6 E. Lewis c&b Woakes 0 K. Brathwaite c Hales b Woakes 5 S. Hope c Root b Plunkett 16 J. Mohammed b Plunkett 10 J. Carter c Stokes b Finn 46 J. Holder c Buttler b Plunkett 0 C. Brathwaite lbw b Stokes 7 A. Nurse c Plunkett b Woakes 6 D. Bishoo c Roy b Rashid 10 A. Joseph not out 22 Extras (b-4 lb-1 w-9) 14 Total (all out, 39.2 overs) 142 Fall of wickets: 1-7 K. Powell,2-8 E. Lewis,3-13 K. Brathwaite,4-32 J. Mohammed,5-45 S. Hope,6-45 J. Holder,7-75 C. Brathwaite,8-87 A. Nurse,9-113 J. Carter,10-142 D. Bishoo Bowling S. Finn 10 - 1 - 35 - 2(w-2) C. Woakes 8 - 1 - 16 - 3(w-2) B. Stokes 7 - 2 - 27 - 1(w-4) L. Plunkett 8 - 2 - 27 - 3(w-1) M. Ali 5 - 0 - 27 - 0 A. Rashid 1.2 - 0 - 5 - 1 Referees Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: England won by 186 runs