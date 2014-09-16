Sept 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second and final Test between West Indies and Bangladesh on Tuesday in Gros Islet, St Lucia West Indies 1st innings 380 (S. Chanderpaul 84no, L. Johnson 66, K. Brathwaite 63) Bangladesh 1st innings 161 (M. Mahmudullah 53; K. Roach 5-42) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 208-4) K. Brathwaite c Sh. Rahman b Mahmudullah 45 L. Johnson b T. Islam 41 K. Edwards c Sh. Rahman b Sh. Islam 2 Da. Bravo b Mahmudullah 7 S. Chanderpaul not out 101 J. Blackwood not out 66 Extras (lb-5 w-2) 7 Total (for 4 wickets declared, 77 overs) 269 Fall of wickets: 1-76 L. Johnson,2-81 K. Edwards,3-97 Da. Bravo,4-100 K. Brathwaite Did not bat: D. Ramdin, J. Taylor, S. Benn, K. Roach, S. Gabriel Bowling T. Islam 28 - 5 - 81 - 1 A. Hossain 4 - 0 - 18 - 0 R. Islam 12 - 3 - 42 - 0(w-2) Sh. Islam 13 - 1 - 42 - 1 M. Mahmudullah 16 - 2 - 64 - 2 M. Haque 4 - 0 - 17 - 0 Bangladesh 2nd innings (Target: 489 runs) T. Iqbal c Gabriel b Benn 64 Sh. Rahman c K. Edwards b Taylor 39 A. Haque c Ramdin b Benn 0 M. Haque c Gabriel b Benn 56 M. Mahmudullah lbw b Gabriel 0 M. Rahim b Taylor 11 Nas. Hossain lbw b Benn 2 T. Islam c&b Benn 4 Sh. Islam b Roach 14 R. Islam lbw b Taylor 0 A. Hossain not out 0 Extras (lb-1 w-1) 2 Total (all out, 77.4 overs) 192 Fall of wickets: 1-47 Sh. Rahman,2-48 A. Haque,3-158 T. Iqbal,4-160 M. Mahmudullah,5-160 M. Haque,6-167 Nas. Hossain,7-173 T. Islam,8-188 M. Rahim,9-188 R. Islam,10-192 Sh. Islam Bowling J. Taylor 13 - 4 - 39 - 3 K. Roach 15.4 - 1 - 43 - 1 S. Benn 32 - 6 - 72 - 5(w-1) J. Blackwood 2 - 0 - 4 - 0 S. Gabriel 11 - 2 - 24 - 1 L. Johnson 4 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: West Indies won by 296 runs