Oct 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Pakistan and England on Friday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 523 for 8 decl (S. Malik 245, A. Shafiq 107, M. Hafeez 98; B. Stokes 4-57) England 1st innings (Overnight: 290-3) A. Cook c Masood b Malik 263 M. Ali c S. Ahmed b I. Khan 35 I. Bell c Hafeez b Riaz 63 M. Wood b Riaz 4 J. Root c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 85 J. Bairstow lbw b Riaz 8 B. Stokes b Malik 57 J. Buttler c Shafiq b Babar 23 A. Rashid not out 6 S. Broad not out 0 Extras (b-7 lb-5 nb-10 w-3) 25 Total (for 8 wickets, 196.3 overs) 569 Fall of wickets: 1-116 M. Ali,2-281 I. Bell,3-285 M. Wood,4-426 J. Root,5-443 J. Bairstow,6-534 B. Stokes,7-549 A. Cook,8-563 J. Buttler To bat: J. Anderson Bowling R. Ali 26.3 - 1 - 73 - 1 I. Khan 25 - 6 - 72 - 1 Z. Babar 70 - 17 - 180 - 1 W. Riaz 33 - 3 - 116 - 3(nb-10 w-3) A. Shafiq 7 - 0 - 19 - 0 S. Malik 35 - 4 - 97 - 2 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Andy Pycroft