Oct 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Pakistan and England on Friday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings 523 for 8 decl (S. Malik 245, A. Shafiq 107, M. Hafeez 98; B. Stokes 4-57)
England 1st innings (Overnight: 290-3)
A. Cook c Masood b Malik 263
M. Ali c S. Ahmed b I. Khan 35
I. Bell c Hafeez b Riaz 63
M. Wood b Riaz 4
J. Root c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 85
J. Bairstow lbw b Riaz 8
B. Stokes b Malik 57
J. Buttler c Shafiq b Babar 23
A. Rashid not out 6
S. Broad not out 0
Extras (b-7 lb-5 nb-10 w-3) 25
Total (for 8 wickets, 196.3 overs) 569
Fall of wickets: 1-116 M. Ali,2-281 I. Bell,3-285 M. Wood,4-426 J. Root,5-443 J. Bairstow,6-534 B. Stokes,7-549 A. Cook,8-563 J. Buttler
To bat: J. Anderson
Bowling
R. Ali 26.3 - 1 - 73 - 1
I. Khan 25 - 6 - 72 - 1
Z. Babar 70 - 17 - 180 - 1
W. Riaz 33 - 3 - 116 - 3(nb-10 w-3)
A. Shafiq 7 - 0 - 19 - 0
S. Malik 35 - 4 - 97 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Andy Pycroft