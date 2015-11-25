Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between India and South Africa on Wednesday in Nagpur, India
India 1st innings
M. Vijay lbw b M. Morkel 40
S. Dhawan c&b Elgar 12
C. Pujara lbw b Harmer 21
V. Kohli c Vilas b M. Morkel 22
A. Rahane b M. Morkel 13
Ro. Sharma c de Villiers b Harmer 2
W. Saha c Duminy b Harmer 32
R. Jadeja b Rabada 34
R. Ashwin b Tahir 15
A. Mishra lbw b Harmer 3
I. Sharma not out 0
Extras (b-15 lb-3 nb-1 w-2) 21
Total (all out, 78.2 overs) 215
Fall of wickets: 1-50 S. Dhawan,2-69 M. Vijay,3-94 C. Pujara,4-115 A. Rahane,5-116 V. Kohli,6-125 Ro. Sharma,7-173 R. Jadeja,8-201 W. Saha,9-215 R. Ashwin,10-215 A. Mishra
Bowling
M. Morkel 16.1 - 7 - 35 - 3(nb-1)
K. Rabada 17 - 8 - 30 - 1(w-2)
S. Harmer 27.2 - 2 - 78 - 4
D. Elgar 4 - 0 - 7 - 1
I. Tahir 12.5 - 1 - 41 - 1
J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 6 - 0
South Africa 1st innings
D. Elgar not out 7
S. van Zyl c Rahane b Ashwin 0
I. Tahir b Jadeja 4
H. Amla not out 0
Extras 0
Total (for 2 wickets, 9 overs) 11
Fall of wickets: 1-4 S. van Zyl,2-9 I. Tahir
To bat: A. de Villiers, J. Duminy, D. Vilas, K. Rabada, S. Harmer, M. Morkel, F. du Plessis
Bowling
I. Sharma 2 - 1 - 4 - 0
R. Ashwin 4 - 2 - 5 - 1
R. Jadeja 3 - 1 - 2 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary
Match referee: Jeff Crowe