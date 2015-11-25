Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between India and South Africa on Wednesday in Nagpur, India India 1st innings M. Vijay lbw b M. Morkel 40 S. Dhawan c&b Elgar 12 C. Pujara lbw b Harmer 21 V. Kohli c Vilas b M. Morkel 22 A. Rahane b M. Morkel 13 Ro. Sharma c de Villiers b Harmer 2 W. Saha c Duminy b Harmer 32 R. Jadeja b Rabada 34 R. Ashwin b Tahir 15 A. Mishra lbw b Harmer 3 I. Sharma not out 0 Extras (b-15 lb-3 nb-1 w-2) 21 Total (all out, 78.2 overs) 215 Fall of wickets: 1-50 S. Dhawan,2-69 M. Vijay,3-94 C. Pujara,4-115 A. Rahane,5-116 V. Kohli,6-125 Ro. Sharma,7-173 R. Jadeja,8-201 W. Saha,9-215 R. Ashwin,10-215 A. Mishra Bowling M. Morkel 16.1 - 7 - 35 - 3(nb-1) K. Rabada 17 - 8 - 30 - 1(w-2) S. Harmer 27.2 - 2 - 78 - 4 D. Elgar 4 - 0 - 7 - 1 I. Tahir 12.5 - 1 - 41 - 1 J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 South Africa 1st innings D. Elgar not out 7 S. van Zyl c Rahane b Ashwin 0 I. Tahir b Jadeja 4 H. Amla not out 0 Extras 0 Total (for 2 wickets, 9 overs) 11 Fall of wickets: 1-4 S. van Zyl,2-9 I. Tahir To bat: A. de Villiers, J. Duminy, D. Vilas, K. Rabada, S. Harmer, M. Morkel, F. du Plessis Bowling I. Sharma 2 - 1 - 4 - 0 R. Ashwin 4 - 2 - 5 - 1 R. Jadeja 3 - 1 - 2 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary Match referee: Jeff Crowe