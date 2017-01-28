Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa Sri Lanka Innings N. Dickwella lbw b Parnell 1 S. Weerakkody c Amla b Parnell 5 K. Mendis lbw b Tahir 62 D. Chandimal b Tahir 22 U. Tharanga c Duminy b Tahir 6 D. de Silva c du Plessis b Parnell 28 A. Gunaratne run out (Morris, de Kock) 10 N. Kulasekara c de Kock b Rabada 17 J. Vandersay lbw b Morris 8 S. Lakmal b Morris 3 L. Sandakan not out 2 Extras (lb-5 w-12) 17 Total (all out, 48.3 overs) 181 Fall of wickets: 1-1 N. Dickwella,2-14 S. Weerakkody,3-86 D. Chandimal,4-99 K. Mendis,5-102 U. Tharanga,6-126 A. Gunaratne,7-155 N. Kulasekara,8-170 J. Vandersay,9-170 D. de Silva,10-181 S. Lakmal Bowling K. Rabada 10 - 1 - 35 - 1 W. Parnell 10 - 1 - 48 - 3(w-5) C. Morris 9.3 - 1 - 29 - 2(w-5) A. Phehlukwayo 7 - 0 - 31 - 0(w-1) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 26 - 3 J. Duminy 2 - 0 - 7 - 0(w-1) South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Weerakkody b Sandakan 34 H. Amla c&b Gunaratne 57 F. du Plessis not out 55 A. de Villiers not out 30 Extras (lb-2 w-2 pen-5) 9 Total (for 2 wickets, 34.2 overs) 185 Fall of wickets: 1-71 Q. de Kock,2-131 H. Amla Did not bat: J. Duminy, D. Miller, C. Morris, W. Parnell, A. Phehlukwayo, K. Rabada, I. Tahir Bowling N. Kulasekara 5 - 0 - 20 - 0 S. Lakmal 6 - 1 - 29 - 0(w-1) D. de Silva 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 J. Vandersay 7 - 0 - 51 - 0 L. Sandakan 8 - 0 - 35 - 1(w-1) A. Gunaratne 5 - 0 - 19 - 1 K. Mendis 1.2 - 0 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bongani Jele Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: South Africa won by 8 wickets