March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan on Friday in Adelaide, Australia
Pakistan Innings
A. Shehzad c Clarke b Hazlewood 5
S. Ahmed c Watson b Starc 10
H. Sohail c Haddin b Johnson 41
Misbah-ul-Haq c Finch b Maxwell 34
U. Akmal c Finch b Maxwell 20
S. Maqsood c Johnson b Hazlewood 29
S. Afridi c Finch b Hazlewood 23
W. Riaz c Haddin b Starc 16
E. Adil c Starc b Faulkner 15
So. Khan c Haddin b Hazlewood 4
R. Ali not out 6
Extras (lb-5 w-5) 10
Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 213
Fall of wickets: 1-20 S. Ahmed,2-24 A. Shehzad,3-97 Misbah-ul-Haq,4-112 H. Sohail,5-124 U. Akmal,6-158 S. Afridi,7-188 S. Maqsood,8-188 W. Riaz,9-195 So. Khan,10-213 E. Adil
Bowling
M. Starc 10 - 1 - 40 - 2(w-2)
J. Hazlewood 10 - 1 - 35 - 4(w-1)
M. Johnson 10 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-2)
G. Maxwell 7 - 0 - 43 - 2
S. Watson 5 - 0 - 17 - 0
J. Faulkner 7.5 - 0 - 31 - 1
Australia Innings
D. Warner c R. Ali b Riaz 24
A. Finch lbw b So. Khan 2
S. Smith lbw b Adil 65
M. Clarke c Maqsood b Riaz 8
S. Watson not out 64
G. Maxwell not out 44
Extras (w-9) 9
Total (for 4 wickets, 33.5 overs) 216
Fall of wickets: 1-15 A. Finch,2-49 D. Warner,3-59 M. Clarke,4-148 S. Smith
Did not bat: J. Faulkner, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
So. Khan 7.5 - 0 - 57 - 1(w-2)
E. Adil 5 - 0 - 31 - 1
R. Ali 6 - 0 - 37 - 0(w-1)
W. Riaz 9 - 0 - 54 - 2(w-6)
S. Afridi 4 - 0 - 30 - 0
H. Sohail 2 - 0 - 7 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Result: Australia won by 6 wickets