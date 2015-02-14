Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Sangakkara b Lakmal 49 B. McCullum c J. Mendis b Herath 65 K. Williamson c Karunaratne b J. Mendis 57 R. Taylor st Sangakkara b J. Mendis 14 G. Elliott c Thirimanne b Lakmal 29 C. Anderson c Lakmal b N. Kulasekara 75 L. Ronchi not out 29 Extras (lb-2 nb-3 w-8) 13 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 331 Fall of wickets: 1-111 B. McCullum,2-136 M. Guptill,3-193 K. Williamson,4-193 R. Taylor,5-258 G. Elliott,6-331 C. Anderson Did not bat: D. Vettori, T. Southee, A. Milne, T. Boult Bowling N. Kulasekara 8 - 0 - 78 - 1(w-3) L. Malinga 10 - 0 - 84 - 0(nb-3 w-3) A. Mathews 6 - 0 - 28 - 0 R. Herath 9 - 0 - 37 - 1(w-1) T. Dilshan 5 - 0 - 35 - 0(w-1) S. Lakmal 10 - 0 - 62 - 2 J. Mendis 2 - 0 - 5 - 2 Sri Lanka Innings L. Thirimanne b Boult 65 T. Dilshan c&b Vettori 24 K. Sangakkara lbw b Boult 39 M. Jayawardene c Ronchi b Vettori 0 D. Karunaratne b Milne 14 A. Mathews c Vettori b Southee 46 J. Mendis c Ronchi b Milne 4 N. Kulasekara c Elliott b Anderson 10 R. Herath c Milne b Anderson 13 L. Malinga c Ronchi b Southee 0 S. Lakmal not out 7 Extras (nb-1 w-10) 11 Total (all out, 46.1 overs) 233 Fall of wickets: 1-67 T. Dilshan,2-124 L. Thirimanne,3-125 M. Jayawardene,4-129 K. Sangakkara,5-163 D. Karunaratne,6-168 J. Mendis,7-196 N. Kulasekara,8-216 A. Mathews,9-217 L. Malinga,10-233 R. Herath Bowling T. Southee 10 - 1 - 43 - 2(w-2) T. Boult 10 - 0 - 64 - 2 A. Milne 10 - 0 - 56 - 2(nb-1 w-3) D. Vettori 10 - 0 - 34 - 2(w-2) G. Elliott 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 7 - 0 C. Anderson 3.1 - 0 - 18 - 2(w-3) Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: David Boon Result: New Zealand won by 98 runs