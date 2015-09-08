Sept 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between England and Australia on Tuesday in Manchester, England England Innings J. Roy c Maxwell b Agar 63 A. Hales c M. Marsh b Cummins 9 J. Taylor c Agar b Starc 101 E. Morgan c Starc b Maxwell 62 B. Stokes c Finch b Maxwell 14 J. Bairstow run out (, Smith) 17 M. Ali c Pattinson b Cummins 1 L. Plunkett run out (Bailey, Cummins) 1 C. Woakes not out 14 A. Rashid not out 1 Extras (b-1 lb-5 w-11) 17 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 300 Fall of wickets: 1-52 A. Hales,2-86 J. Roy,3-205 E. Morgan,4-231 B. Stokes,5-271 J. Bairstow,6-273 M. Ali,7-279 L. Plunkett,8-291 J. Taylor Did not bat: S. Finn Bowling M. Starc 10 - 0 - 79 - 1(w-5) J. Pattinson 6 - 1 - 36 - 0(w-2) A. Agar 9 - 0 - 45 - 1(w-1) P. Cummins 10 - 1 - 50 - 2(w-1) G. Maxwell 10 - 0 - 56 - 2(w-1) M. Marsh 5 - 0 - 28 - 0(w-1) Australia Innings J. Burns c Morgan b Finn 9 A. Finch c Woakes b Rashid 53 S. Smith c Finn b Rashid 25 G. Bailey c Stokes b Ali 25 G. Maxwell c Bairstow b Ali 17 M. Marsh c Woakes b Plunkett 13 M. Wade b Finn 42 A. Agar c Roy b Plunkett 5 M. Starc c Bairstow b Ali 1 P. Cummins c Roy b Plunkett 5 J. Pattinson not out 2 Extras (lb-3 w-7) 10 Total (all out, 44 overs) 207 Fall of wickets: 1-33 J. Burns,2-75 S. Smith,3-106 A. Finch,4-128 G. Maxwell,5-141 G. Bailey,6-154 M. Marsh,7-165 A. Agar,8-167 M. Starc,9-172 P. Cummins,10-207 M. Wade Bowling S. Finn 8 - 1 - 43 - 2 C. Woakes 4 - 0 - 22 - 0(w-1) L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 60 - 3(w-2) A. Rashid 10 - 1 - 41 - 2(w-3) M. Ali 10 - 1 - 32 - 3 B. Stokes 2 - 0 - 6 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Rob Bailey Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: England won by 93 runs