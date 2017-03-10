March 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings 494 (K. Mendis 194, A. Gunaratne 85, N. Dickwella 75, D. Perera 51; M. Hasan 4-113)
Bangladesh 1st innings 312 (M. Rahim 85, S. Sarkar 71, T. Iqbal 57)
Sri Lanka 2nd innings
D. Karunaratne c Mahmudullah b Ahmed 32
U. Tharanga b M. Hasan 115
K. Mendis c Ahmed b Al Hasan 19
D. Chandimal not out 50
A. Gunaratne b Al Hasan 0
N. Dickwella c Das b M. Hasan 15
D. Perera c Das b M. Rahman 33
Extras (b-2 lb-1 nb-1 w-6) 10
Total (for 6 wickets declared, 69 overs) 274
Fall of wickets: 1-69 D. Karunaratne,2-134 K. Mendis,3-198 U. Tharanga,4-199 A. Gunaratne,5-222 N. Dickwella,6-274 D. Perera
Did not bat: R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Kumara, L. Sandakan
Bowling
S. Roy 7 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-5)
M. Hasan 20 - 1 - 77 - 2
M. Rahman 9 - 4 - 24 - 1
S. Al Hasan 25 - 2 - 104 - 2
T. Ahmed 8 - 0 - 32 - 1(nb-1 w-1)
Bangladesh 2nd innings (Target: 457 runs)
T. Iqbal not out 13
S. Sarkar not out 53
Extras (nb-1) 1
Total (for no loss, 15 overs) 67
Fall of wickets:
To bat: M. Haque, Mahmudullah, M. Rahim, S. Al Hasan, L. Das, M. Hasan, T. Ahmed, M. Rahman, S. Roy
Bowling
S. Lakmal 6 - 3 - 8 - 0
D. Perera 5 - 0 - 24 - 0
R. Herath 4 - 0 - 32 - 0
A. Gunaratne 0 - 0 - 3 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Andy Pycroft