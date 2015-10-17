Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Saturday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 484 (D. Karunaratne 186, D. Chandimal 151; D. Bishoo 4-143) West Indies 1st innings 251 (D. Bravo 50; R. Herath 6-68) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 67-2) K. Brathwaite lbw b Herath 34 S. Hope b Siriwardana 6 Da. Bravo c K. Perera b Pradeep 31 D. Bishoo c Mathews b Herath 10 M. Samuels lbw b Herath 0 J. Blackwood c K. Silva b Prasad 92 D. Ramdin c K. Silva b Siriwardana 11 J. Holder run out (Mathews) 18 K. Roach st K. Perera b Herath 5 J. Taylor lbw b Prasad 5 S. Gabriel not out 7 Extras (lb-3 nb-3 w-2) 8 Total (all out, 68.3 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-18 S. Hope,2-60 K. Brathwaite,3-74 D. Bishoo,4-74 M. Samuels,5-88 Da. Bravo,6-136 D. Ramdin,7-172 J. Holder,8-178 K. Roach,9-189 J. Taylor,10-227 J. Blackwood Bowling D. Prasad 9.3 - 3 - 28 - 2(nb-2 w-2) R. Herath 22 - 5 - 79 - 4 N. Pradeep 14 - 1 - 28 - 1 M. Siriwardana 12 - 1 - 60 - 2 T. Kaushal 11 - 3 - 29 - 0(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: David Boon Result: Sri Lanka won by an innings and 6 runs