May 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between England and South Africa on Saturday in Southampton, England
England Innings
J. Roy b Rabada 8
A. Hales c de Kock b Pretorius 24
J. Root run out (Pretorius) 39
E. Morgan c de Kock b Rabada 45
B. Stokes c Miller b Maharaj 101
J. Buttler not out 65
M. Ali c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 33
Extras (b-1 lb-6 w-8) 15
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 330
Fall of wickets: 1-12 J. Roy,2-70 A. Hales,3-80 J. Root,4-175 E. Morgan,5-252 B. Stokes,6-330 M. Ali
Did not bat: A. Rashid, L. Plunkett, M. Wood, J. Ball
Bowling
K. Rabada 10 - 0 - 50 - 2(w-4)
C. Morris 10 - 0 - 66 - 0(w-2)
D. Pretorius 10 - 0 - 61 - 1
K. Maharaj 10 - 0 - 72 - 1
A. Phehlukwayo 10 - 1 - 74 - 1(w-2)
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock c Buttler b Ali 98
H. Amla c Morgan b Stokes 24
F. du Plessis c Buttler b Plunkett 16
A. de Villiers c Buttler b Plunkett 52
D. Miller not out 71
F. Behardien c Ali b Plunkett 17
C. Morris not out 36
Extras (lb-5 w-9) 14
Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 328
Fall of wickets: 1-56 H. Amla,2-93 F. du Plessis,3-189 A. de Villiers,4-211 Q. de Kock,5-266 F. Behardien
Did not bat: D. Pretorius, K. Rabada, A. Phehlukwayo, K. Maharaj
Bowling
M. Wood 10 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-1)
J. Ball 10 - 0 - 81 - 0(w-2)
B. Stokes 3 - 0 - 12 - 1(w-2)
L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 64 - 3(w-3)
A. Rashid 6 - 0 - 41 - 0(w-1)
M. Ali 8 - 0 - 59 - 1
J. Root 3 - 0 - 18 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Rob Bailey
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
Result: England won by 2 runs