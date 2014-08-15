UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Friday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 244-6) U. Tharanga c Az. Ali b Riaz 92 K. Silva c S. Ahmed b J. Khan 41 K. Sangakkara b Riaz 22 M. Jayawardene lbw b Ajmal 4 A. Mathews c S. Ahmed b Riaz 39 L. Thirimanne c S. Ahmed b J. Khan 20 N. Dickwella lbw b J. Khan 24 D. Perera lbw b J. Khan 0 D. Prasad lbw b J. Khan 13 R. Herath c Y. Khan b Rehman 17 C. Welegedara not out 27 Extras (b-8 lb-7 nb-6) 21 Total (all out, 99.3 overs) 320 Fall of wickets: 1-79 K. Silva,2-144 K. Sangakkara,3-167 M. Jayawardene,4-177 U. Tharanga,5-215 L. Thirimanne,6-249 N. Dickwella,7-249 D. Perera,8-261 A. Mathews,9-284 D. Prasad,10-320 R. Herath Bowling J. Khan 27 - 6 - 87 - 5 W. Riaz 20 - 3 - 88 - 3(nb-6) A. Rehman 19.3 - 4 - 53 - 1 S. Ajmal 33 - 5 - 77 - 1 Pakistan 1st innings K. Manzoor c Dickwella b Herath 23 A. Shehzad c Dickwella b D. Perera 58 Az. Ali c Mathews b Herath 32 Y. Khan c Dickwella b Herath 13 Misbah-ul-Haq c Dickwella b Herath 5 A. Shafiq b Herath 42 S. Ahmed not out 66 A. Rehman not out 1 Extras (lb-3 nb-1) 4 Total (for 6 wickets, 70 overs) 244 Fall of wickets: 1-47 K. Manzoor,2-110 Az. Ali,3-122 A. Shehzad,4-131 Y. Khan,5-140 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-233 A. Shafiq To bat: S. Ajmal, W. Riaz, J. Khan Bowling D. Prasad 9 - 2 - 27 - 0(nb-1) C. Welegedara 15 - 2 - 51 - 0 R. Herath 25 - 3 - 98 - 5 A. Mathews 7 - 1 - 13 - 0 D. Perera 14 - 1 - 52 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Andy Pycroft
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.