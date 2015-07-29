July 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between England and Australia on Wednesday in Birmingham, England
Australia 1st innings
C. Rogers lbw b Broad 52
D. Warner lbw b Anderson 2
S. Smith c Cook b Finn 7
M. Clarke b Finn 10
A. Voges c Buttler b Anderson 16
M. Marsh c Buttler b Anderson 0
P. Nevill b Anderson 2
M. Johnson c Stokes b Anderson 3
M. Starc c Buttler b Broad 11
N. Lyon b Anderson 11
Extras (lb-7 nb-1) 8
Total (all out, 36.4 overs) 136
Fall of wickets: 1-7 D. Warner,2-18 S. Smith,3-34 M. Clarke,4-77 A. Voges,5-82 M. Marsh,6-86 P. Nevill,7-94 M. Johnson,8-110 C. Rogers,9-119 M. Starc,10-136 N. Lyon
Bowling
J. Anderson 14.4 - 2 - 47 - 6
S. Broad 12 - 2 - 44 - 2
S. Finn 10 - 1 - 38 - 2(nb-1)
England 1st innings
A. Lyth c Voges b Hazlewood 10
A. Cook c Voges b Lyon 34
I. Bell c Warner b Lyon 53
J. Root not out 30
J. Bairstow not out 1
Extras (lb-4 w-1) 5
Total (for 3 wickets, 29 overs) 133
Fall of wickets: 1-19 A. Lyth,2-76 A. Cook,3-132 I. Bell
To bat: B. Stokes, J. Buttler, M. Ali, S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn
Bowling
M. Starc 9 - 1 - 39 - 0
J. Hazlewood 10 - 0 - 50 - 1
M. Johnson 5 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-1)
M. Marsh 3 - 0 - 17 - 0
N. Lyon 2 - 0 - 3 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle