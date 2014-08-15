Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fifth and final Test between England and India on Friday in London, England India 1st innings M. Vijay c Root b Woakes 18 G. Gambhir c Buttler b Anderson 0 C. Pujara b Broad 4 V. Kohli lbw b Jordan 6 A. Rahane c&b Jordan 0 M. Dhoni c Woakes b Broad 82 S. Binny c Cook b Anderson 5 R. Ashwin c Root b Woakes 13 B. Kumar c Buttler b Jordan 5 V. Aaron c&b Woakes 1 I. Sharma not out 7 Extras (b-6 lb-1) 7 Total (all out, 61.1 overs) 148 Fall of wickets: 1-3 G. Gambhir,2-10 C. Pujara,3-26 V. Kohli,4-28 A. Rahane,5-36 M. Vijay,6-44 S. Binny,7-68 R. Ashwin,8-79 B. Kumar,9-90 V. Aaron,10-148 M. Dhoni Bowling J. Anderson 17 - 4 - 51 - 2 S. Broad 15.1 - 4 - 27 - 2 C. Jordan 14 - 7 - 32 - 3 C. Woakes 14 - 7 - 30 - 3 M. Ali 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 England 1st innings A. Cook not out 24 S. Robson not out 33 Extras (b-4 w-1) 5 Total (for no loss, 19 overs) 62 Fall of wickets: To bat: G. Ballance, I. Bell, J. Root, M. Ali, J. Buttler, C. Woakes, S. Broad, C. Jordan, J. Anderson Bowling B. Kumar 7 - 1 - 25 - 0(w-1) I. Sharma 7 - 2 - 12 - 0 V. Aaron 3 - 0 - 14 - 0 S. Binny 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Tim Robinson Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle