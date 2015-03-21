March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between New Zealand and West Indies on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill not out 237
B. McCullum c Holder b Taylor 12
K. Williamson c Gayle b Russell 33
R. Taylor run out (Ramdin, Benn) 42
C. Anderson c Gayle b Russell 15
G. Elliott lbw b Taylor 27
L. Ronchi c Benn b Taylor 9
D. Vettori not out 8
Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-7) 10
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 393
Fall of wickets: 1-27 B. McCullum,2-89 K. Williamson,3-232 R. Taylor,4-278 C. Anderson,5-333 G. Elliott,6-365 L. Ronchi
Did not bat: T. Boult, A. Milne, T. Southee
Bowling
J. Taylor 7 - 0 - 71 - 3
J. Holder 8 - 0 - 76 - 0(w-1)
S. Benn 10 - 1 - 66 - 0(w-2)
A. Russell 10 - 0 - 96 - 2(nb-1 w-2)
D. Sammy 8 - 0 - 38 - 0(w-1)
M. Samuels 7 - 0 - 44 - 0
West Indies Innings
C. Gayle b Milne 61
J. Charles b Boult 3
L. Simmons c Guptill b Boult 12
M. Samuels c Vettori b Boult 27
D. Ramdin lbw b Boult 0
J. Carter b Vettori 32
D. Sammy c Ronchi b Anderson 27
A. Russell b Southee 20
J. Holder c Anderson b Vettori 42
J. Taylor c Guptill b Southee 11
S. Benn not out 9
Extras (w-6) 6
Total (all out, 30.3 overs) 250
Fall of wickets: 1-4 J. Charles,2-27 L. Simmons,3-80 M. Samuels,4-80 D. Ramdin,5-120 C. Gayle,6-166 D. Sammy,7-173 J. Carter,8-201 A. Russell,9-221 J. Taylor,10-250 J. Holder
Bowling
T. Southee 8 - 1 - 82 - 2(w-1)
T. Boult 10 - 3 - 44 - 4(w-2)
D. Vettori 6.3 - 0 - 58 - 2
A. Milne 4 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-2)
C. Anderson 2 - 0 - 24 - 1(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: New Zealand won by 143 runs