March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between New Zealand and West Indies on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill not out 237 B. McCullum c Holder b Taylor 12 K. Williamson c Gayle b Russell 33 R. Taylor run out (Ramdin, Benn) 42 C. Anderson c Gayle b Russell 15 G. Elliott lbw b Taylor 27 L. Ronchi c Benn b Taylor 9 D. Vettori not out 8 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-7) 10 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 393 Fall of wickets: 1-27 B. McCullum,2-89 K. Williamson,3-232 R. Taylor,4-278 C. Anderson,5-333 G. Elliott,6-365 L. Ronchi Did not bat: T. Boult, A. Milne, T. Southee Bowling J. Taylor 7 - 0 - 71 - 3 J. Holder 8 - 0 - 76 - 0(w-1) S. Benn 10 - 1 - 66 - 0(w-2) A. Russell 10 - 0 - 96 - 2(nb-1 w-2) D. Sammy 8 - 0 - 38 - 0(w-1) M. Samuels 7 - 0 - 44 - 0 West Indies Innings C. Gayle b Milne 61 J. Charles b Boult 3 L. Simmons c Guptill b Boult 12 M. Samuels c Vettori b Boult 27 D. Ramdin lbw b Boult 0 J. Carter b Vettori 32 D. Sammy c Ronchi b Anderson 27 A. Russell b Southee 20 J. Holder c Anderson b Vettori 42 J. Taylor c Guptill b Southee 11 S. Benn not out 9 Extras (w-6) 6 Total (all out, 30.3 overs) 250 Fall of wickets: 1-4 J. Charles,2-27 L. Simmons,3-80 M. Samuels,4-80 D. Ramdin,5-120 C. Gayle,6-166 D. Sammy,7-173 J. Carter,8-201 A. Russell,9-221 J. Taylor,10-250 J. Holder Bowling T. Southee 8 - 1 - 82 - 2(w-1) T. Boult 10 - 3 - 44 - 4(w-2) D. Vettori 6.3 - 0 - 58 - 2 A. Milne 4 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-2) C. Anderson 2 - 0 - 24 - 1(w-1) Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Chris Broad Result: New Zealand won by 143 runs