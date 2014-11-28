Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Thursday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 281-3) M. Hafeez c Boult b Sodhi 197 S. Masood b Craig 12 Az. Ali c Taylor b Craig 39 Y. Khan lbw b Vettori 5 Misbah-ul-Haq c Watling b Southee 38 A. Shafiq c Sodhi b Craig 11 S. Ahmed c Watling b Craig 15 Y. Shah c Taylor b Craig 25 M. Talha c Latham b Craig 0 R. Ali c Taylor b Craig 0 Z. Babar not out 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-1 w-4) 9 Total (all out, 125.4 overs) 351 Fall of wickets: 1-44 S. Masood,2-131 Az. Ali,3-160 Y. Khan,4-285 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-311 M. Hafeez,6-313 A. Shafiq,7-336 S. Ahmed,8-336 M. Talha,9-346 R. Ali,10-351 Y. Shah Bowling T. Boult 21 - 6 - 54 - 0(w-1) T. Southee 24 - 4 - 54 - 1 D. Vettori 19 - 5 - 41 - 1 C. Anderson 12 - 4 - 28 - 0(nb-1 w-3) M. Craig 27.4 - 5 - 94 - 7 I. Sodhi 22 - 3 - 76 - 1 New Zealand 1st innings T. Latham c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 13 B. McCullum not out 153 K. Williamson not out 76 Extras (lb-2 nb-3 w-2) 7 Total (for 1 wickets, 45 overs) 249 Fall of wickets: 1-51 T. Latham To bat: R. Taylor, C. Anderson, D. Vettori, B. Watling, M. Craig, T. Southee, I. Sodhi, T. Boult Bowling M. Talha 7 - 0 - 62 - 0(nb-3 w-1) R. Ali 8 - 0 - 24 - 1(w-1) Z. Babar 10 - 1 - 71 - 0 Y. Shah 10 - 0 - 59 - 0 M. Hafeez 10 - 2 - 31 - 0 Referees Umpire: Paul Reiffel Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Andy Pycroft