May 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe on Friday in Lahore, Pakistan Zimbabwe Innings V. Sibanda b Hafeez 13 C. Chibhabha c S. Ahmed b Malik 99 H. Masakadza c Hafeez b Shah 18 S. Williams c&b Shah 5 S. Raza not out 100 R. Mutumbami c Shafiq b An. Ali 7 C. Coventry c sub b Riaz 10 G. Cremer b Riaz 2 T. Panyangara not out 4 Extras (lb-5 nb-1 w-4) 10 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 268 Fall of wickets: 1-83 V. Sibanda,2-114 H. Masakadza,3-122 S. Williams,4-156 C. Chibhabha,5-209 R. Mutumbami,6-238 C. Coventry,7-258 G. Cremer Did not bat: T. Mupariwa, B. Vitori Bowling M. Sami 9 - 1 - 53 - 0(w-2) An. Ali 9 - 0 - 55 - 1 W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 55 - 2(nb-1 w-1) Y. Shah 10 - 0 - 40 - 2 M. Hafeez 6 - 0 - 33 - 1(w-1) H. Azam 3 - 0 - 14 - 0 S. Malik 3 - 0 - 13 - 1 Pakistan Innings Az. Ali c Williams b Mupariwa 102 S. Ahmed lbw b Chibhabha 22 M. Hafeez c Coventry b Cremer 15 A. Shafiq c Raza b Cremer 39 H. Sohail not out 52 S. Malik not out 36 Extras (lb-2 w-1) 3 Total (for 4 wickets, 47.2 overs) 269 Fall of wickets: 1-46 S. Ahmed,2-68 M. Hafeez,3-153 A. Shafiq,4-209 Az. Ali Did not bat: H. Azam, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, A. Ali, M. Sami Bowling T. Panyangara 8.2 - 0 - 42 - 0(w-1) T. Mupariwa 7 - 0 - 48 - 1 B. Vitori 8 - 0 - 52 - 0 C. Chibhabha 2 - 0 - 10 - 1 G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 52 - 2 S. Williams 10 - 0 - 53 - 0 H. Masakadza 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 S. Raza 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Shozab Raza Umpire: Russell Tiffin TV umpire: Ahmed Shahab Match referee: Azhar Khan Result: Pakistan won by 6 wickets