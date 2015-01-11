Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Christchurch, New Zealand Sri Lanka Innings D. Karunaratne lbw b Milne 5 T. Dilshan st Ronchi b B. McCullum 19 K. Sangakkara c Williamson b Milne 4 M. Jayawardene c Anderson b McClenaghan 104 A. Mathews run out (B. McCullum, Ronchi) 15 L. Thirimanne c Williamson b McClenaghan 23 J. Mendis c B. McCullum b McClenaghan 23 T. Perera c Ronchi b McClenaghan 0 N. Kulasekara not out 6 S. Senanayake c Ronchi b Anderson 7 S. Eranga not out 5 Extras (w-7) 7 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 218 Fall of wickets: 1-10 D. Karunaratne,2-16 K. Sangakkara,3-51 T. Dilshan,4-82 A. Mathews,5-155 L. Thirimanne,6-200 J. Mendis,7-200 M. Jayawardene,8-200 T. Perera,9-213 S. Senanayake Bowling T. Boult 10 - 1 - 46 - 0(w-4) A. Milne 10 - 1 - 37 - 2 M. McClenaghan 10 - 1 - 36 - 4(w-2) C. Anderson 10 - 0 - 61 - 1(w-1) B. McCullum 10 - 1 - 38 - 1 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Dilshan b N. Kulasekara 0 B. McCullum st Sangakkara b Senanayake 51 K. Williamson c M. Jayawardene b Senanayake 15 T. Latham st Sangakkara b Dilshan 15 G. Elliott b N. Kulasekara 1 C. Anderson lbw b Dilshan 81 L. Ronchi c Mathews b Eranga 17 N. McCullum not out 25 A. Milne not out 7 Extras (lb-5 w-2) 7 Total (for 7 wickets, 43 overs) 219 Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Guptill,2-63 B. McCullum,3-76 K. Williamson,4-77 G. Elliott,5-101 T. Latham,6-149 L. Ronchi,7-209 C. Anderson Did not bat: M. McClenaghan, T. Boult Bowling N. Kulasekara 10 - 1 - 43 - 2(w-1) S. Eranga 6 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-1) S. Senanayake 10 - 0 - 43 - 2 A. Mathews 2 - 0 - 17 - 0 T. Dilshan 7 - 0 - 28 - 2 T. Perera 7 - 0 - 29 - 0 J. Mendis 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Javagal Srinath TV umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Result: New Zealand won by 3 wickets