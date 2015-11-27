Nov 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Australia and New Zealand on Friday in Adelaide, Australia
New Zealand 1st innings
M. Guptill lbw b Hazlewood 1
T. Latham c Nevill b Lyon 50
K. Williamson lbw b Starc 22
R. Taylor c Nevill b Siddle 21
B. McCullum c Nevill b Starc 4
M. Santner b Starc 31
B. Watling c Smith b Hazlewood 29
M. Craig b Lyon 11
D. Bracewell c Burns b Siddle 11
T. Southee c Warner b Hazlewood 16
T. Boult not out 2
Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-2) 4
Total (all out, 65.2 overs) 202
Fall of wickets: 1-7 M. Guptill,2-59 K. Williamson,3-94 T. Latham,4-98 R. Taylor,5-98 B. McCullum,6-142 M. Santner,7-164 M. Craig,8-184 B. Watling,9-194 D. Bracewell,10-202 T. Southee
Bowling
M. Starc 9 - 3 - 24 - 3
J. Hazlewood 17.2 - 2 - 66 - 3
P. Siddle 17 - 5 - 54 - 2
N. Lyon 15 - 1 - 42 - 2
M. Marsh 5 - 1 - 12 - 0(nb-1 w-2)
S. Smith 2 - 0 - 3 - 0
Australia 1st innings
J. Burns b Bracewell 14
D. Warner c Southee b Boult 1
S. Smith not out 24
A. Voges not out 9
Extras (b-4 lb-1 w-1) 6
Total (for 2 wickets, 22 overs) 54
Fall of wickets: 1-6 D. Warner,2-34 J. Burns
To bat: S. Marsh, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, P. Siddle, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling
T. Southee 7 - 0 - 16 - 0
T. Boult 6 - 2 - 15 - 1(w-1)
D. Bracewell 5 - 2 - 6 - 1
M. Santner 4 - 0 - 12 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama