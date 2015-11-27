Nov 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the third Test between India and South Africa on Friday in Nagpur, India
India 1st innings 215 (S. Harmer 4-78)
South Africa 1st innings 79 (R. Ashwin 5-32, R. Jadeja 4-33)
India 2nd innings 173 (I. Tahir 5-38)
South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 32-2; Target: 310 runs)
D. Elgar c Pujara b Ashwin 18
S. van Zyl c Ro. Sharma b Ashwin 5
I. Tahir lbw b Mishra 8
H. Amla c Kohli b Mishra 39
A. de Villiers lbw b Ashwin 9
F. du Plessis b Mishra 39
J. Duminy lbw b Ashwin 19
D. Vilas c Saha b Ashwin 12
S. Harmer not out 8
K. Rabada c Kohli b Ashwin 6
M. Morkel b Ashwin 4
Extras (b-9 lb-5 nb-4) 18
Total (all out, 89.5 overs) 185
Fall of wickets: 1-17 S. van Zyl,2-29 I. Tahir,3-40 D. Elgar,4-58 A. de Villiers,5-130 H. Amla,6-135 F. du Plessis,7-164 J. Duminy,8-167 D. Vilas,9-177 K. Rabada,10-185 M. Morkel
To bat:
Bowling
I. Sharma 15 - 6 - 20 - 0(nb-4)
R. Ashwin 29.5 - 7 - 66 - 7
R. Jadeja 25 - 12 - 34 - 0
A. Mishra 20 - 2 - 51 - 3
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: India won by 124 runs