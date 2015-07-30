July 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between England and Australia on Thursday in Birmingham, England Australia 1st innings 136 (C. Rogers 52; J. Anderson 6-47) England 1st innings (Overnight: 133-3) A. Lyth c Voges b Hazlewood 10 A. Cook c Voges b Lyon 34 I. Bell c Warner b Lyon 53 J. Root c Voges b Starc 63 J. Bairstow c Nevill b Johnson 5 B. Stokes c Nevill b Johnson 0 J. Buttler lbw b Lyon 9 M. Ali c Warner b Hazlewood 59 S. Broad c M. Marsh b Hazlewood 31 S. Finn not out 0 J. Anderson c Nevill b Starc 3 Extras (b-6 lb-4 w-4) 14 Total (all out, 67.1 overs) 281 Fall of wickets: 1-19 A. Lyth,2-76 A. Cook,3-132 I. Bell,4-142 J. Bairstow,5-142 B. Stokes,6-182 J. Root,7-190 J. Buttler,8-277 S. Broad,9-278 M. Ali,10-281 J. Anderson Bowling M. Starc 16.1 - 1 - 71 - 2(w-3) J. Hazlewood 15 - 0 - 74 - 3 M. Johnson 16 - 2 - 66 - 2(w-1) M. Marsh 7 - 2 - 24 - 0 N. Lyon 13 - 2 - 36 - 3 Australia 2nd innings C. Rogers lbw b Broad 6 D. Warner c Lyth b Anderson 77 S. Smith c Buttler b Finn 8 M. Clarke c Lyth b Finn 3 A. Voges c Bell b Finn 0 M. Marsh b Finn 6 P. Nevill not out 37 M. Johnson c Stokes b Finn 14 M. Starc not out 7 Extras (b-2 lb-8) 10 Total (for 7 wickets, 55 overs) 168 Fall of wickets: 1-17 C. Rogers,2-62 S. Smith,3-76 M. Clarke,4-76 A. Voges,5-92 M. Marsh,6-111 D. Warner,7-153 M. Johnson To bat: J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling J. Anderson 8.3 - 5 - 15 - 1 S. Broad 14 - 3 - 36 - 1 S. Finn 13 - 3 - 45 - 5 M. Ali 10 - 2 - 37 - 0 B. Stokes 8 - 1 - 23 - 0 J. Root 1.3 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle