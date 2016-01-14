Jan 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between South Africa and England on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa 1st innings
D. Elgar c Bairstow b Ali 46
S. van Zyl c Bairstow b Stokes 21
H. Amla c Bairstow b Finn 40
A. de Villiers c Bairstow b Stokes 36
F. du Plessis c Hales b Finn 16
T. Bavuma run out (, Bairstow) 23
D. Vilas c Ali b Broad 26
C. Morris not out 26
K. Rabada not out 20
Extras (b-1 lb-9 nb-2 w-1) 13
Total (for 7 wickets, 89 overs) 267
Fall of wickets: 1-44 S. van Zyl,2-117 D. Elgar,3-127 H. Amla,4-161 A. de Villiers,5-185 F. du Plessis,6-212 T. Bavuma,7-225 D. Vilas
To bat: H. Viljoen, M. Morkel
Bowling
J. Anderson 20 - 5 - 46 - 0
S. Broad 17 - 4 - 58 - 1(w-1)
S. Finn 18 - 4 - 50 - 2(nb-2)
M. Ali 16 - 4 - 50 - 1
B. Stokes 18 - 1 - 53 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle