Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 320 (U. Tharanga 92; J. Khan 5-87) Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 244-6) K. Manzoor c Dickwella b Herath 23 A. Shehzad c Dickwella b D. Perera 58 Az. Ali c Mathews b Herath 32 Y. Khan c Dickwella b Herath 13 Misbah-ul-Haq c Dickwella b Herath 5 A. Shafiq b Herath 42 S. Ahmed c Dickwella b Herath 103 A. Rehman c M. Jayawardene b Herath 16 W. Riaz c Welegedara b Herath 17 S. Ajmal b Herath 4 J. Khan not out 13 Extras (lb-3 nb-3) 6 Total (all out, 93.1 overs) 332 Fall of wickets: 1-47 K. Manzoor,2-110 Az. Ali,3-122 A. Shehzad,4-131 Y. Khan,5-140 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-233 A. Shafiq,7-273 A. Rehman,8-301 W. Riaz,9-315 S. Ahmed,10-332 S. Ajmal Bowling D. Prasad 16 - 4 - 53 - 0(nb-3) C. Welegedara 18 - 2 - 65 - 0 R. Herath 33.1 - 3 - 127 - 9 A. Mathews 9 - 1 - 21 - 0 D. Perera 17 - 1 - 63 - 1 Sri Lanka 2nd innings U. Tharanga b Rehman 45 K. Silva c Y. Khan b Rehman 17 K. Sangakkara not out 54 M. Jayawardene not out 49 Extras (b-9 lb-1 nb-1 w-1) 12 Total (for 2 wickets, 63 overs) 177 Fall of wickets: 1-54 U. Tharanga,2-79 K. Silva To bat: A. Mathews, L. Thirimanne, N. Dickwella, D. Perera, R. Herath, D. Prasad, C. Welegedara Bowling W. Riaz 14 - 1 - 50 - 0(nb-1 w-1) A. Rehman 24 - 3 - 65 - 2 S. Ajmal 23 - 5 - 47 - 0 A. Shehzad 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Andy Pycroft