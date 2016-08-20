Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at lunch on the second day in the first Test between South Africa and New Zealand on Saturday in Durban, South Africa South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 236-8) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 20 D. Elgar c Guptill b Bracewell 19 H. Amla c Watling b Boult 53 J. Duminy c Boult b Wagner 14 F. du Plessis c Williamson b Wagner 23 T. Bavuma lbw b Santner 46 Q. de Kock c Bracewell b Santner 33 V. Philander c Southee b Wagner 8 K. Rabada not out 32 D. Steyn b Southee 2 D. Piedt c Watling b Boult 9 Extras (lb-4) 4 Total (all out, 87.4 overs) 263 Fall of wickets: 1-33 S. Cook,2-41 D. Elgar,3-102 J. Duminy,4-106 H. Amla,5-160 F. du Plessis,6-208 Q. de Kock,7-208 T. Bavuma,8-228 V. Philander,9-236 D. Steyn,10-263 D. Piedt Bowling T. Southee 23 - 3 - 80 - 1 T. Boult 21.4 - 5 - 52 - 3 D. Bracewell 16 - 6 - 53 - 1 N. Wagner 15 - 4 - 47 - 3 M. Santner 11 - 2 - 22 - 2 M. Guptill 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill lbw b Steyn 7 T. Latham c Amla b Steyn 4 K. Williamson not out 2 R. Taylor not out 2 Extras 0 Total (for 2 wickets, 12 overs) 15 Fall of wickets: 1-7 T. Latham,2-12 M. Guptill To bat: H. Nicholls, B. Watling, M. Santner, D. Bracewell, N. Wagner, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling D. Steyn 6 - 4 - 3 - 2 V. Philander 6 - 1 - 12 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Andy Pycroft