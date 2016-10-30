Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Sunday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings S. Aslam c Holder b Bishoo 74 Az. Ali c K. Brathwaite b Gabriel 0 A. Shafiq lbw b Gabriel 0 Y. Khan c Johnson b Chase 51 Misbah-ul-Haq c Dowrich b Bishoo 53 S. Ahmed b Gabriel 51 M. Nawaz st Dowrich b Bishoo 6 W. Riaz lbw b Bishoo 4 Y. Shah not out 1 M. Amir not out 6 Extras (lb-4 nb-4 w-1) 9 Total (for 8 wickets, 83 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-1 Az. Ali,2-1 A. Shafiq,3-107 Y. Khan,4-150 S. Aslam,5-230 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-242 M. Nawaz,7-248 S. Ahmed,8-248 W. Riaz To bat: Z. Babar Bowling S. Gabriel 17 - 1 - 58 - 3(nb-2) A. Joseph 15 - 5 - 43 - 0(nb-2 w-1) J. Holder 12 - 4 - 29 - 0 R. Chase 20 - 5 - 47 - 1 D. Bishoo 19 - 2 - 74 - 4 Referees Match referee: Jeff Crowe Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Richard Illingworth