Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Sunday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings
S. Aslam c Holder b Bishoo 74
Az. Ali c K. Brathwaite b Gabriel 0
A. Shafiq lbw b Gabriel 0
Y. Khan c Johnson b Chase 51
Misbah-ul-Haq c Dowrich b Bishoo 53
S. Ahmed b Gabriel 51
M. Nawaz st Dowrich b Bishoo 6
W. Riaz lbw b Bishoo 4
Y. Shah not out 1
M. Amir not out 6
Extras (lb-4 nb-4 w-1) 9
Total (for 8 wickets, 83 overs) 255
Fall of wickets: 1-1 Az. Ali,2-1 A. Shafiq,3-107 Y. Khan,4-150 S. Aslam,5-230 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-242 M. Nawaz,7-248 S. Ahmed,8-248 W. Riaz
To bat: Z. Babar
Bowling
S. Gabriel 17 - 1 - 58 - 3(nb-2)
A. Joseph 15 - 5 - 43 - 0(nb-2 w-1)
J. Holder 12 - 4 - 29 - 0
R. Chase 20 - 5 - 47 - 1
D. Bishoo 19 - 2 - 74 - 4
Referees
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth