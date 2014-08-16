Cricket-India's Manohar resigns as ICC chairman
March 15 India's Shashank Manohar has resigned as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to personal reasons, the governing body said on Wednesday.
Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fifth and final Test between England and India on Saturday in London, England India 1st innings 148 (M. Dhoni 82) England 1st innings (Overnight: 62-0) A. Cook c Vijay b Aaron 79 S. Robson b Aaron 37 G. Ballance c Pujara b Ashwin 64 I. Bell c Dhoni b I. Sharma 7 J. Root not out 92 M. Ali b Ashwin 14 J. Buttler c Ashwin b I. Sharma 45 C. Woakes c Dhoni b B. Kumar 0 C. Jordan not out 19 Extras (b-14 lb-3 nb-10 w-1) 28 Total (for 7 wickets, 105 overs) 385 Fall of wickets: 1-66 S. Robson,2-191 A. Cook,3-201 G. Ballance,4-204 I. Bell,5-229 M. Ali,6-309 J. Buttler,7-318 C. Woakes To bat: S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling B. Kumar 24 - 3 - 86 - 1(w-1) I. Sharma 24 - 8 - 58 - 2(nb-4) V. Aaron 25 - 1 - 111 - 2(nb-4) S. Binny 12 - 0 - 58 - 0(nb-2) R. Ashwin 20 - 2 - 55 - 2 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Tim Robinson Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
March 15 India's Shashank Manohar has resigned as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to personal reasons, the governing body said on Wednesday.
* One-day specialist Doherty also calls time (Adds Voges' quotes)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Wednesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Sabbir Rahman, Mosadd