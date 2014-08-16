Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fifth and final Test between England and India on Saturday in London, England India 1st innings 148 (M. Dhoni 82) England 1st innings (Overnight: 62-0) A. Cook c Vijay b Aaron 79 S. Robson b Aaron 37 G. Ballance c Pujara b Ashwin 64 I. Bell c Dhoni b I. Sharma 7 J. Root not out 92 M. Ali b Ashwin 14 J. Buttler c Ashwin b I. Sharma 45 C. Woakes c Dhoni b B. Kumar 0 C. Jordan not out 19 Extras (b-14 lb-3 nb-10 w-1) 28 Total (for 7 wickets, 105 overs) 385 Fall of wickets: 1-66 S. Robson,2-191 A. Cook,3-201 G. Ballance,4-204 I. Bell,5-229 M. Ali,6-309 J. Buttler,7-318 C. Woakes To bat: S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling B. Kumar 24 - 3 - 86 - 1(w-1) I. Sharma 24 - 8 - 58 - 2(nb-4) V. Aaron 25 - 1 - 111 - 2(nb-4) S. Binny 12 - 0 - 58 - 0(nb-2) R. Ashwin 20 - 2 - 55 - 2 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Tim Robinson Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle