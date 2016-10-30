Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Harare, Zimbabwe Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 317-4) D. Karunaratne c Mawoyo b Cremer 56 K. Silva c Williams b Waller 94 K. Perera c Waller b Cremer 110 K. Mendis c Moor b Cremer 34 U. Tharanga not out 110 D. de Silva c Williams b Cremer 25 A. Gunaratne c Cremer b Williams 54 D. Perera run out (, Mpofu) 23 R. Herath c Waller b Mumba 7 S. Lakmal c Tiripano b Mpofu 7 L. Kumara c Moor b Mpofu 0 Extras (b-10 lb-7) 17 Total (all out, 155 overs) 537 Fall of wickets: 1-123 D. Karunaratne,2-198 K. Silva,3-282 K. Mendis,4-307 K. Perera,5-351 D. de Silva,6-450 A. Gunaratne,7-498 D. Perera,8-512 R. Herath,9-536 S. Lakmal,10-537 L. Kumara Bowling C. Mpofu 31 - 6 - 96 - 2 C. Mumba 24 - 2 - 101 - 1 D. Tiripano 26 - 7 - 71 - 0 G. Cremer 42 - 6 - 142 - 4 H. Masakadza 9 - 3 - 31 - 0 S. Williams 17 - 2 - 54 - 1 M. Waller 6 - 0 - 25 - 1 Zimbabwe 1st innings T. Mawoyo not out 41 B. Chari lbw b Herath 5 H. Masakadza not out 33 Extras (b-4 w-5) 9 Total (for 1 wickets, 23 overs) 88 Fall of wickets: 1-21 B. Chari To bat: C. Ervine, S. Williams, P. Moor, M. Waller, G. Cremer, D. Tiripano, C. Mumba, C. Mpofu Bowling S. Lakmal 6 - 1 - 14 - 0 L. Kumara 4 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-5) R. Herath 9 - 1 - 29 - 1 D. Perera 4 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: Chris Broad