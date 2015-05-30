May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between England and New Zealand on Saturday in Leeds, England New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 297-8) M. Guptill c Bell b Anderson 0 T. Latham c Root b Broad 84 K. Williamson c Buttler b Anderson 0 R. Taylor lbw b Broad 20 B. McCullum c Wood b Stokes 41 B. Watling b Wood 14 L. Ronchi c Anderson b Broad 88 M. Craig not out 41 T. Southee c Lyth b Wood 1 M. Henry c Buttler b Broad 27 T. Boult c Lyth b Broad 15 Extras (b-4 lb-14 nb-1) 19 Total (all out, 72.1 overs) 350 Fall of wickets: 1-2 M. Guptill,2-2 K. Williamson,3-68 R. Taylor,4-123 B. McCullum,5-144 B. Watling,6-264 T. Latham,7-265 L. Ronchi,8-281 T. Southee,9-310 M. Henry,10-350 T. Boult Bowling J. Anderson 13 - 3 - 43 - 2 S. Broad 17.1 - 0 - 109 - 5(nb-1) M. Wood 14 - 4 - 62 - 2 B. Stokes 17 - 4 - 70 - 1 M. Ali 11 - 3 - 48 - 0 England 1st innings A. Lyth run out (Boult, Ronchi) 107 A. Cook lbw b Craig 75 G. Ballance b Boult 29 I. Bell not out 12 J. Root c Ronchi b Southee 1 B. Stokes c Craig b Boult 6 J. Buttler not out 6 Extras (b-14 w-3) 17 Total (for 5 wickets, 88 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-177 A. Cook,2-215 A. Lyth,3-238 G. Ballance,4-239 J. Root,5-247 B. Stokes To bat: M. Ali, S. Broad, M. Wood, J. Anderson Bowling T. Boult 23 - 4 - 63 - 2(w-1) T. Southee 23 - 4 - 57 - 1(w-1) M. Henry 18 - 4 - 76 - 0(w-1) M. Craig 22 - 10 - 38 - 1 K. Williamson 2 - 1 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Sundaram Ravi Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: David Boon