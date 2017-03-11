March 11 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 494 (K. Mendis 194, A. Gunaratne 85, N. Dickwella 75, D. Perera 51; M. Hasan 4-113) Bangladesh 1st innings 312 (M. Rahim 85, S. Sarkar 71, T. Iqbal 57) Sri Lanka 2nd innings 274 for 6 decl (U. Tharanga 115, D. Chandimal 50no) Bangladesh 2nd innings (Overnight: 67-0; Target: 457 runs) T. Iqbal c Gunaratne b D. Perera 19 S. Sarkar b Gunaratne 53 M. Haque lbw b D. Perera 5 M. Rahim c Dickwella b Sandakan 34 S. Al Hasan c Karunaratne b Herath 8 Mahmudullah lbw b Herath 0 L. Das c Tharanga b Herath 35 M. Hasan c Kumara b Herath 28 T. Ahmed c K. Mendis b Herath 5 M. Rahman b Herath 0 S. Roy not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-4 nb-4 w-1) 10 Total (all out, 60.2 overs) 197 Fall of wickets: 1-67 S. Sarkar,2-80 M. Haque,3-83 T. Iqbal,4-104 S. Al Hasan,5-104 Mahmudullah,6-158 M. Rahim,7-166 L. Das,8-180 T. Ahmed,9-194 M. Rahman,10-197 M. Hasan Bowling S. Lakmal 7 - 3 - 12 - 0 D. Perera 15 - 0 - 66 - 2 R. Herath 20.2 - 5 - 59 - 6 A. Gunaratne 6 - 1 - 16 - 1(nb-1) L. Sandakan 9 - 0 - 29 - 1(nb-1) L. Kumara 3 - 0 - 10 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Sri Lanka won by 259 runs