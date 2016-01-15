Jan 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between South Africa and England on Friday in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 267-2) D. Elgar c Bairstow b Ali 46 S. van Zyl c Bairstow b Stokes 21 H. Amla c Bairstow b Finn 40 A. de Villiers c Bairstow b Stokes 36 F. du Plessis c Hales b Finn 16 T. Bavuma run out (, Bairstow) 23 D. Vilas c Ali b Broad 26 C. Morris c Bairstow b Broad 28 K. Rabada c Bairstow b Anderson 24 H. Viljoen not out 20 M. Morkel c Cook b Stokes 12 Extras (b-8 lb-10 nb-2 w-1) 21 Total (all out, 99.3 overs) 313 Fall of wickets: 1-44 S. van Zyl,2-117 D. Elgar,3-127 H. Amla,4-161 A. de Villiers,5-185 F. du Plessis,6-212 T. Bavuma,7-225 D. Vilas,8-281 C. Morris,9-281 K. Rabada,10-313 M. Morkel Bowling J. Anderson 25.2 - 5 - 60 - 1 S. Broad 22 - 5 - 82 - 2(w-1) S. Finn 18 - 4 - 50 - 2(nb-2) M. Ali 16 - 4 - 50 - 1 B. Stokes 18.1 - 1 - 53 - 3 England 1st innings A. Cook c Vilas b Viljoen 18 A. Hales c de Villiers b Rabada 1 N. Compton c Elgar b Rabada 26 J. Root not out 106 J. Taylor c Bavuma b M. Morkel 7 B. Stokes c&b M. Morkel 58 J. Bairstow not out 4 Extras (b-1 lb-11 nb-2 w-4) 18 Total (for 5 wickets, 52.4 overs) 238 Fall of wickets: 1-10 A. Hales,2-22 A. Cook,3-74 N. Compton,4-91 J. Taylor,5-202 B. Stokes To bat: M. Ali, S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn Bowling C. Morris 13 - 1 - 62 - 0 K. Rabada 14.4 - 5 - 44 - 2(w-2) M. Morkel 14 - 0 - 63 - 2 H. Viljoen 11 - 0 - 57 - 1(nb-2) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle