Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Friday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 351 (M. Hafeez 197; M. Craig 7-94) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 249-1) T. Latham c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 13 B. McCullum b Shah 202 K. Williamson c Y. Khan b R. Ali 192 R. Taylor c Y. Khan b Shah 50 C. Anderson c Shah b R. Ali 50 D. Vettori lbw b R. Ali 15 B. Watling lbw b Hafeez 8 M. Craig not out 34 T. Southee c Talha b Shah 50 Extras (b-2 lb-7 nb-6 w-8) 23 Total (for 8 wickets, 130 overs) 637 Fall of wickets: 1-51 T. Latham,2-348 B. McCullum,3-464 R. Taylor,4-488 K. Williamson,5-528 D. Vettori,6-537 C. Anderson,7-546 B. Watling,8-637 T. Southee To bat: I. Sodhi, T. Boult Bowling M. Talha 22 - 2 - 136 - 0(nb-6 w-1) R. Ali 25 - 0 - 89 - 4(w-2) Z. Babar 23 - 1 - 135 - 0 Y. Shah 38 - 4 - 169 - 3(w-1) M. Hafeez 20 - 2 - 91 - 1 Az. Ali 2 - 0 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Paul Reiffel Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Andy Pycroft