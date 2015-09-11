Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between England and Australia on Friday in Leeds, England Australia Innings J. Burns b Willey 2 A. Finch c Bairstow b Willey 15 S. Smith lbw b Willey 5 G. Bailey c&b Plunkett 75 G. Maxwell b Ali 85 M. Marsh c Willey b Plunkett 17 M. Wade not out 50 M. Stoinis c Rashid b Ali 4 J. Hastings not out 34 Extras (lb-8 nb-1 w-3) 12 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 299 Fall of wickets: 1-14 J. Burns,2-25 S. Smith,3-30 A. Finch,4-167 G. Maxwell,5-210 M. Marsh,6-210 G. Bailey,7-215 M. Stoinis Did not bat: P. Cummins, J. Pattinson Bowling D. Willey 8 - 0 - 51 - 3(w-1) M. Wood 9 - 0 - 65 - 0(nb-1) L. Plunkett 8 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-1) B. Stokes 5 - 0 - 25 - 0(w-1) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 63 - 0 M. Ali 10 - 0 - 40 - 2 England Innings J. Roy c Finch b Cummins 36 A. Hales lbw b Cummins 0 J. Taylor c Wade b M. Marsh 41 E. Morgan c Maxwell b Cummins 92 B. Stokes b M. Marsh 41 J. Bairstow c Wade b Maxwell 31 M. Ali not out 21 L. Plunkett c Maxwell b Cummins 17 D. Willey not out 12 Extras (lb-3 nb-2 w-8) 13 Total (for 7 wickets, 48.2 overs) 304 Fall of wickets: 1-1 A. Hales,2-73 J. Roy,3-89 J. Taylor,4-180 B. Stokes,5-238 E. Morgan,6-261 J. Bairstow,7-282 L. Plunkett Did not bat: A. Rashid, M. Wood Bowling J. Pattinson 9 - 0 - 73 - 0(nb-1 w-2) P. Cummins 10 - 0 - 49 - 4(nb-1 w-2) J. Hastings 6.2 - 0 - 56 - 0 M. Marsh 9 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-2) G. Maxwell 10 - 0 - 54 - 1(w-2) M. Stoinis 4 - 0 - 17 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Michael Gough TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: England won by 3 wickets