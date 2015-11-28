Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between Australia and New Zealand on Saturday in Adelaide, Australia New Zealand 1st innings 202 (T. Latham 50) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 54-2) J. Burns b Bracewell 14 D. Warner c Southee b Boult 1 S. Smith c Watling b Craig 53 A. Voges c Guptill b Southee 13 S. Marsh run out (B. McCullum) 2 M. Marsh c Watling b Bracewell 4 P. Nevill c Santner b Bracewell 66 P. Siddle c Latham b Craig 0 J. Hazlewood b Santner 4 N. Lyon c Williamson b Boult 34 M. Starc not out 24 Extras (b-5 lb-3 w-1) 9 Total (all out, 72.1 overs) 224 Fall of wickets: 1-6 D. Warner,2-34 J. Burns,3-63 A. Voges,4-67 S. Marsh,5-80 M. Marsh,6-109 S. Smith,7-109 P. Siddle,8-116 J. Hazlewood,9-190 N. Lyon,10-224 P. Nevill Bowling T. Southee 17 - 1 - 50 - 1 T. Boult 17 - 5 - 41 - 2 D. Bracewell 12.1 - 3 - 18 - 3(w-1) M. Santner 16 - 1 - 54 - 1 M. Craig 10 - 1 - 53 - 2 New Zealand 2nd innings T. Latham c Nevill b Hazlewood 10 M. Guptill c M. Marsh b Hazlewood 17 K. Williamson c Nevill b M. Marsh 9 R. Taylor lbw b Hazlewood 32 B. McCullum lbw b M. Marsh 20 M. Santner not out 13 B. Watling not out 7 Extras (b-6 lb-2) 8 Total (for 5 wickets, 37 overs) 116 Fall of wickets: 1-29 M. Guptill,2-32 T. Latham,3-52 K. Williamson,4-84 B. McCullum,5-98 R. Taylor To bat: D. Bracewell, M. Craig, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling J. Hazlewood 16 - 5 - 32 - 3 P. Siddle 10 - 4 - 22 - 0 M. Marsh 8 - 0 - 44 - 2 N. Lyon 3 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Roshan Mahanama