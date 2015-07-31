July 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the third Test between England and Australia on Friday in Birmingham, England
Australia 1st innings 136 (C. Rogers 52; J. Anderson 6-47)
England 1st innings 281 (J. Root 63, M. Ali 59, I. Bell 53)
Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 168-7)
C. Rogers lbw b Broad 6
D. Warner c Lyth b Anderson 77
S. Smith c Buttler b Finn 8
M. Clarke c Lyth b Finn 3
A. Voges c Bell b Finn 0
M. Marsh b Finn 6
P. Nevill c Buttler b Finn 59
M. Johnson c Stokes b Finn 14
M. Starc c sub b Ali 58
J. Hazlewood c Root b Stokes 11
N. Lyon not out 12
Extras (b-2 lb-9) 11
Total (all out, 79.1 overs) 265
Fall of wickets: 1-17 C. Rogers,2-62 S. Smith,3-76 M. Clarke,4-76 A. Voges,5-92 M. Marsh,6-111 D. Warner,7-153 M. Johnson,8-217 P. Nevill,9-245 J. Hazlewood,10-265 M. Starc
Bowling
J. Anderson 8.3 - 5 - 15 - 1
S. Broad 20 - 4 - 61 - 1
S. Finn 21 - 3 - 79 - 6
M. Ali 16.1 - 3 - 64 - 1
B. Stokes 11 - 3 - 28 - 1
J. Root 2.3 - 0 - 7 - 0
England 2nd innings (Target: 121 runs)
A. Lyth lbw b Hazlewood 12
A. Cook b Starc 7
I. Bell not out 65
J. Root not out 38
Extras (w-2) 2
Total (for 2 wickets, 32.1 overs) 124
Fall of wickets: 1-11 A. Cook,2-51 A. Lyth
Did not bat: J. Bairstow, B. Stokes, J. Buttler, M. Ali, S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn
Bowling
M. Starc 6 - 1 - 33 - 1(w-2)
J. Hazlewood 7 - 0 - 21 - 1
N. Lyon 11 - 1 - 52 - 0
M. Johnson 7 - 3 - 10 - 0
M. Marsh 1.1 - 0 - 8 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Result: England won by 8 wickets