May 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between England and New Zealand on Sunday in Leeds, England New Zealand 1st innings 350 (L. Ronchi 88, T. Latham 84; S. Broad 5-109) England 1st innings (Overnight: 253-5) A. Lyth run out (Boult, Ronchi) 107 A. Cook lbw b Craig 75 G. Ballance b Boult 29 I. Bell c Craig b Southee 12 J. Root c Ronchi b Southee 1 B. Stokes c Craig b Boult 6 J. Buttler c Taylor b Southee 10 M. Ali c Guptill b Southee 1 S. Broad b Henry 46 M. Wood c Ronchi b Craig 19 J. Anderson not out 10 Extras (b-19 lb-5 nb-5 w-5) 34 Total (all out, 108.2 overs) 350 Fall of wickets: 1-177 A. Cook,2-215 A. Lyth,3-238 G. Ballance,4-239 J. Root,5-247 B. Stokes,6-257 I. Bell,7-266 J. Buttler,8-267 M. Ali,9-318 M. Wood,10-350 S. Broad Bowling T. Boult 30 - 7 - 98 - 2(nb-1 w-1) T. Southee 30 - 5 - 83 - 4(w-2) M. Henry 20.2 - 4 - 92 - 1(w-2) M. Craig 26 - 12 - 48 - 2 K. Williamson 2 - 1 - 5 - 0 New Zealand 2nd innings T. Latham c Buttler b Broad 3 M. Guptill c Root b Wood 70 K. Williamson c Buttler b Broad 6 R. Taylor c Stokes b Wood 48 B. McCullum lbw b Wood 55 B. Watling not out 100 L. Ronchi c Buttler b Anderson 31 M. Craig not out 15 Extras (b-4 lb-6) 10 Total (for 6 wickets, 75 overs) 338 Fall of wickets: 1-15 T. Latham,2-23 K. Williamson,3-122 R. Taylor,4-141 M. Guptill,5-262 B. McCullum,6-315 L. Ronchi To bat: T. Southee, M. Henry, T. Boult Bowling J. Anderson 16 - 4 - 58 - 1 S. Broad 13 - 1 - 52 - 2 M. Wood 14 - 2 - 64 - 3 B. Stokes 12 - 1 - 61 - 0 M. Ali 15 - 0 - 70 - 0 J. Root 5 - 0 - 23 - 0 Referees Umpire: Sundaram Ravi Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: David Boon