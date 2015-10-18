Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between India and South Africa on Sunday in Rajkot, India
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock run out (Dhawan, Dhoni) 103
D. Miller c Rahane b H. Singh 33
H. Amla st Dhoni b Mishra 5
F. du Plessis c B. Kumar b M. Sharma 60
A. de Villiers lbw b A. Patel 4
J. Duminy c Raina b M. Sharma 14
F. Behardien not out 33
D. Steyn run out (Raina, B. Kumar) 12
K. Rabada not out 0
Extras (nb-1 w-5) 6
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 270
Fall of wickets: 1-72 D. Miller,2-87 H. Amla,3-205 F. du Plessis,4-210 Q. de Kock,5-210 A. de Villiers,6-241 J. Duminy,7-264 D. Steyn
Did not bat: I. Tahir, M. Morkel
Bowling
B. Kumar 10 - 1 - 65 - 0(w-2)
M. Sharma 9 - 0 - 62 - 2(nb-1 w-2)
H. Singh 10 - 0 - 41 - 1(w-1)
A. Mishra 10 - 0 - 38 - 1
A. Patel 9 - 0 - 51 - 1
S. Raina 2 - 0 - 13 - 0
India Innings
Ro. Sharma c&b Duminy 65
S. Dhawan c de Villiers b M. Morkel 13
V. Kohli c Miller b M. Morkel 77
M. Dhoni c Steyn b M. Morkel 47
S. Raina c Miller b Tahir 0
A. Rahane c Miller b M. Morkel 4
A. Patel not out 15
H. Singh not out 20
Extras (b-2 lb-1 w-8) 11
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 252
Fall of wickets: 1-41 S. Dhawan,2-113 Ro. Sharma,3-193 M. Dhoni,4-206 S. Raina,5-216 V. Kohli,6-216 A. Rahane
Did not bat: B. Kumar, M. Sharma, A. Mishra
Bowling
D. Steyn 10 - 0 - 65 - 0(w-1)
K. Rabada 10 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-3)
M. Morkel 10 - 1 - 39 - 4(w-1)
J. Duminy 8 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-3)
I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 51 - 1
F. Behardien 2 - 0 - 9 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Chettithody Shamsuddin
TV umpire: CK Nandan
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: South Africa won by 18 runs