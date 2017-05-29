May 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between England and South Africa on Monday in London, England
England Innings
J. Roy c Amla b Rabada 4
A. Hales c Amla b Rabada 1
J. Root lbw b Parnell 2
E. Morgan c de Kock b Parnell 8
J. Bairstow st de Kock b Maharaj 51
J. Buttler c du Plessis b Rabada 4
A. Rashid c du Plessis b Rabada 0
D. Willey c Duminy b Parnell 26
T. Roland-Jones not out 37
J. Ball b Maharaj 7
S. Finn c de Villiers b Maharaj 3
Extras (lb-2 w-8) 10
Total (all out, 31.1 overs) 153
Fall of wickets: 1-4 J. Roy,2-7 J. Root,3-15 E. Morgan,4-15 A. Hales,5-20 J. Buttler,6-20 A. Rashid,7-82 D. Willey,8-134 J. Bairstow,9-143 J. Ball,10-153 S. Finn
Bowling
K. Rabada 9 - 1 - 39 - 4(w-2)
W. Parnell 8 - 0 - 43 - 3(w-2)
M. Morkel 4 - 0 - 15 - 0
K. Maharaj 6.1 - 0 - 25 - 3
C. Morris 4 - 0 - 29 - 0
South Africa Innings
H. Amla b Roland-Jones 55
Q. de Kock b Ball 34
J. Duminy not out 28
F. du Plessis c Buttler b Ball 5
A. de Villiers not out 27
Extras (lb-1 w-6) 7
Total (for 3 wickets, 28.5 overs) 156
Fall of wickets: 1-95 H. Amla,2-95 Q. de Kock,3-101 F. du Plessis
Did not bat: D. Miller, C. Morris, W. Parnell, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, M. Morkel
Bowling
D. Willey 4.5 - 0 - 43 - 0(w-1)
J. Ball 10 - 0 - 43 - 2(w-5)
S. Finn 7 - 1 - 35 - 0
T. Roland-Jones 7 - 2 - 34 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Umpire: Michael Gough
Result: South Africa won by 7 wickets